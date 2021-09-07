CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police respond to over 400 weekend accidents

Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 7 days ago
Light and quick moving traffic heads towards the Bay Bridge in Annapolis, Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2010. Associated Press

State police responded to more accidents and issued more tickets over the Labor Day weekend than last year, when the coronavirus pandemic depressed travel.

State police responded to just over 400 accidents over the weekend that resulted in three deaths and two serious injuries.

Troopers also handed out 515 citations for speeding, 19 for seatbelt violations, and 282 for other moving violations, such as following too closely.

Troopers also made 41 arrests for driving under the influence.

Last year state police responded to 299 accidents that caused two deaths and 17 injuries.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
Media Account for Journal Inquirer

