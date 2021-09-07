CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week Two of Momence Football vs. Salt Fork

Cover picture for the articleA short-handed Redskin squad headed about two hours south on Saturday to take on a tough football team in the Salt Fork Storm. Several Momence players were not able to make the trip for a variety of reasons, and some of those absentees would normally be starters or at least heavily used players. In addition to that problem, while the town of Momence tolerated a light drizzle on Saturday afternoon, the fans, players, cheerleaders, officials, and about everybody else got totally drenched by a continuing downpour as Mother Nature showed her distaste for Saturday high school football. For that reason, limited statistics are available for the game as paper stat sheets turn to mush when they get soaked. Head Coach Wayne Walker knew that he was missing some key people going into the game, “We weren’t full team this week. We had a lot of kids out this week, unlike last week, but Salt Fork is a playoff team. They’re a good team.”

