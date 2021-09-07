Redskins Home for Friday Night Contest Against Hoopeston

After a rough day at Salt Fork, Momence’s Redskins will be happy to return to the home field this coming Friday night. The Skins will try to fend off an invasion by the Cornjerkers from Hoopeston Area High School. Like Momence, the Cornjerkers have one win and one loss so far in the 2021 season. They lost their opener to Iroquois West, 31 to 14, but then they turned around last Friday to top Seneca’s Fightin’ Irish by a 26 to 21 score.