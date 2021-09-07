Man in Critical Condition Following Dover Stabbing

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating an early Tuesday morning stabbing that left an 18-year-old man in critical but stable condition. Shortly before 4 a.m., officers were called to the Emergency Room at Bayhealth Kent Campus after the victim arrived by private vehicle. The victim had a large laceration from his neck to his chest. Police said the victim refused to provide any information about the incident to detectives, and told them that if police identified the suspect that he does not want them arrested.