Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres in Hole GTCM21-14 at High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, along Campbell Shear Structure, South of Con Mine, NWT
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for the first hole drilled on the 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the 'Newmont Option') adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG'), NWT. Hole GTCM21 -14 intersected 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres including 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres in a very strongly altered and sericitized sheared portion of the Campbell Shear.
