Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres in Hole GTCM21-14 at High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, along Campbell Shear Structure, South of Con Mine, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF)(FSE:2FO) ('Fiore' or the 'Company') announces the filing of an amended technical report entitled 'NI 43-101 Updated Technical Report on Resources and Reserves, Pan Gold Project White Pine County, Nevada' dated September 8, 2021 (the 'Technical Report'). The revisions in the amended report focused on clarifications to address specific comments from the BCSC as part of a technical disclosure review and did not lead to any changes in the statement of resources, reserves or economics, nor in the conclusions and recommendations. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at fioregold.com.

