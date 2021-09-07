CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope, patriarch, Ab. of Canterbury make joint climate appeal

By NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — The world’s top Christian leaders — Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians — on Tuesday issued a joint appeal for delegates at the upcoming climate summit to “listen to the cry of the Earth” and make sacrifices to save the planet.

Reuters

Pope, in Slovakia, says don't exploit religion for politics

PRESOV, Slovakia, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Tuesday that the cross should not be used as a political symbol and warned against Christians trying to be triumphalist, in an apparent criticism of the use of religion for partisan ends. Francis flew to the city of Presov, in...
Axios

Christian leaders appeal for action on climate change

The pope, ecumenical patriarch and archbishop of Canterbury appealed to world leaders to address the "current climate crisis" to preserve the planet for future generations in an unprecedented joint statement on Tuesday. Why it matters: The call to action comes ahead of the United Nations climate talks scheduled for November...
Washington Post

Activists push for delay of U.N. climate summit, as heads of churches issue unprecedented joint statement

A coalition of activists from around the globe on Tuesday called for the postponement of a major United Nations climate summit this fall in Scotland, saying a combination of vaccine inequity, exorbitant lodging costs and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could exclude important voices — particularly those of people from small and developing nations hit hardest by global warming.
Pope Francis
US News and World Report

World's Top Three Christian Leaders in Climate Appeal Ahead of U.N. Summit

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The world's three main Christian leaders issued an unprecedented joint appeal to members of their Churches to "listen to the cry of the earth" and back action to stem the effects of climate change. In "A Joint Message for the Protection of Creation," Pope Francis, Archbishop...
mediaite.com

NY Orthodox Rabbis Make Appeal for Vaccinations in PSA

In a PSA supported by numerous Jewish organizations and released on Wednesday, a group of New York Orthodox rabbis called on people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The video, which was two minutes and 42 seconds, featured rabbis from the Five Towns and Far Rockaway. Rabbi Eytan Feiner said...
Gazette

Christian leaders issue first joint statement on climate change

For the first time, the heads of the Catholic, Anglican, and Eastern Orthodox churches came together to draw attention to the "climate crisis." They called on all people to look beyond their immediate interests in order to care for the poor and preserve natural resources for future generations. "As leaders...
newsitem.com

Your suffering is ours: Pope honors Slovak Holocaust victims

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis honored Slovakian Holocaust victims and atoned for Christian complicity in wartime crimes as he sought to promote reconciliation Monday in a country where a Catholic priest was president of a Nazi puppet state that deported tens of thousands of its Jews. “Your history is...
marketresearchtelecast.com

Zuzana Caputova, the president who convinced Pope Francis to visit Eastern Europe

In February 2018, 27-year-old journalist Ján Kuciak, who was investigating the relationship of the Slovak mafia and the corrupt business world with the government, was murdered at his home, along with his girlfriend, Martina Kušnírová. The assassin’s confession revealed the nature of Kuciak’s work. A case that showed all the connections between the Slovak government and corruption and that caused a popular revolt in the street against the political class as had not been seen since the fall of communism. A 46-year-old human rights activist, environmentalist and LGBTI community defender ran for election in 2018 and won with 58% of the vote. It was Zuzana Caputova, the new president of Slovakia. The woman who convinced the Pope to visit his country for four long days that contrasts with the seven hours that the Pontiff spent this Sunday in Viktor Orbán’s Hungary.
vermontcatholic.org

Make the brave choice to lead a simpler, eco-friendly life, pope says

People should change the way they eat, travel and use natural resources, energy and products so they minimize their harm to the Earth, Pope Francis said. “Let us pray that we all will make courageous choices, the choices necessary for a simple and environmentally sustainable lifestyle, taking inspiration from our young people who are resolutely committed to this,” the pope said.
abc17news.com

Pope, patriarch and Canterbury abbot issue climate appeal

ROME (AP) — The world’s top Christian leaders have issued a joint appeal for delegates at the upcoming climate summit to “listen to the cry of the Earth” and make sacrifices to save the planet. Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians on Tuesday have made their first-ever joint statement. In it, the three Christian clerics said the coronavirus pandemic gave political leaders an unprecedented opportunity to rethink the global economy and make it more sustainable and socially just for the poor.
