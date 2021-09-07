Chloe Bailey Gears Up To Release First Solo Single

Chlöe gives us an updated take on Medusa in her newest music video for “Have Mercy,” her debut solo single from her upcoming album. The visual for the highly-anticipated single sees Chlöe luring a bunch of frat boys into a trance before turning them into stone — it looks like the Bailey sisters have cornered the “mythical creatures” market, as they should. The video was directed by Karena Evans and also features a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo courtesy of Miss Tina Knowles. Chlöe is set to perform “Have Mercy” at this Sunday’s VMAs, marking her first solo performance after stepping out on her own from Chloe x Halle. “I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me. It has been fun finding my voice,” Chlöe recently told Billboard. Watch the full video above.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO