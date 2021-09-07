Chloe Bailey Gears Up To Release First Solo Single
While fans are still taking in the recent arrival of Certified Lover Boy, others are awaiting the arrival of a different project. Chloe Bailey is gearing up to release her first solo single, “Have Mercy,” which is expected to be on the singer’s debut solo album. Recently, the 23-year-old has been stepping out of her comfort zone and turning heads with her Instagram freestyles, dancing videos, and the cover art for the anticipating TikTok song, expected to release September 10th.thesource.com
