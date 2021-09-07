Mindy Kaling shares first photo of son Spencer on his first birthday!

She dedicates a sweet Instagram post to her little "pandemic baby."

First birthdays are such a big deal, especially for babies who were born during the pandemic—their first year of life likely looked a lot different than most! Over the weekend, Mindy Kaling shared a sweet message for her son on his first birthday alongside the first photo we've seen of the little guy.

"Friday was my son Spencer's first birthday," she wrote in the caption. "My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy. If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you."

If there's one thing moms of two (or more) know, it's how different your two kids really can be.

Kaling doesn't share photos of her children's faces on Instagram, but that doesn't take away from the cuteness of the little snippets she does share of her life as a single mom to Katherine (whom she calls "Kit," how CUTE), 3, and Spencer.

She didn't publicly announce either of her pregnancies, though she says keeping her son a secret was a little easier than it was when she was pregnant with his big sister because of the pandemic.

"I mean, clearly, I was not going anywhere, like everybody else, so nobody found me out. So that was kind of easy," she told Elle Elle last fall. "And then just being at home and taking photos, I'd largely just kind of shot around my pregnancy. Shot myself from the waist up and then also wore baggy things. I never got super huge, so it was a little bit easier."

Reflecting on Spencer's birth and first year of life, Kaling shared how the arrival of her son changed her family dynamic.

"I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better," she continued. "And he did!"

In the caption of her post, she shared her nickname for little Spencer—it's "Spike." OMG. How many of us spend nine months dreaming up the perfect name for our little ones, only to call them everything but when they're babies? My oldest was "Booper" and my youngest was "Bear." Why? We don't know. But we all do it.

Happy birthday to little Spike and cheers to all pandemic babies and their parents who made it through such a crazy first year!