MoneyBagg Yo Compares Old to New Feature Price

By Mira B
thesource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about “started from the bottom now we here.” In a transparency moment, MoneyBagg Yo posted to his Instagram to show fans where he started from with his feature price to where he is now. The rapper shared an old DM conversation between a rapper and his manager at the...

Popculture

Lil Nas X Reveals 'Effortless' Relationship With New Boyfriend

Lil Nas X is reveling in his new relationship. The Grammy winner, 22, opened up about his "effortless" new romance in an interview with BROCKHAMPTON's Kevin Abstract for VMan magazine Thursday, saying it was "one of the best" relationships he's ever been involved in. While the "Old Town Road" singer isn't quite ready to release the identity of his boyfriend, he did let it slip that he was about to head out on a date with him "right after this interview."
CELEBRITIES
hypefresh.co

Dancehall Singer Ishawna Calls Out T.I For Insulting Short-Haired Women

Since T.I hasn’t made a hit song in the last few years, he seems focused on making controversial comments. The ATL star found himself caught in the crosshairs of DaBaby’s homophobic controversy. Even before then, the rapper landed himself in hot water by his own wrong doing, such as the sexual assault case earlier this year. Recently, the actor and rapper got himself in trouble once again, when he insulted short-haired women on social media. Though, dancehall singer Ishawna called out T.I and put him in his place.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake's Mom Pens Another "Certified Lover Boy" Inspired Poem

Will Drake deliver or nah? Whether you hate him or you love him, chances are you'll be checking out Certified Lover Boy when it drops this Friday. The rapper has been drumming up hype for this project for over a year after releasing "Laugh Now Cry Later" ft. Lil Durk. The delays in its release have only built up further anticipation. And while fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Drake, it seems that no one is as excited as his mother.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Black Enterprise

Keyshia Cole Lays Her Mother Frankie Lons to Rest, Releases Doves and Balloons at Funeral Service

Keyshia Cole laid her mother Frankie Lons to rest on Saturday, and shared a touching Instagram post with fans shortly after the funeral. “We will miss you,” the “Heaven Sent” songstress wrote in her caption on Monday. She reflected on her final farewell to Lons and added, “I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could, in that church. When we got to the mausoleum, I asked if I could see her one last time, I kno her spirit was no longer there in the physical, I just hope she was able to see that we came together in celebration of her name, the laughs, love, and honesty she brought to this world…. I’ve internalized a lot as of recent. The love is real Frank Da (bank emoji).”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Def Jam Signs Brooklyn Rapper H-D Who Went Viral For Sounding Like JAY-Z

Brooklyn rapper H-D has reportedly signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings according to a social media post from the artist on Wednesday (August 18). Taking to Instagram, he shared a video signing paperwork while tagging Def Jam and EVP of rhythm and lifestyle promotion, Noah Sheer, along with Universal Music Group.
CELEBRITIES
rnbcincy.com

Megan Thee Stallion Takes To IG To Ask Fans For Tips On Removing Her Faux Locs

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Megan Thee Stallion is still on her natural hair journey but needs a little help from fans to make it to her next hairstyle! The rapper has been rocking faux locs for a while now and on Sunday (August 22), she let fans know that she’s ready for something new. The only problem is, she doesn’t know how to remove the faux locs from her hair, taking to Instagram to ask fans for help and tips with uninstalling the trendy hairstyle.
HAIR CARE
HOT 97

Jhonni Blaze Is Missing According To 21 Savage’s Manager, Mega Meezy

21 Savage’s manager, Mega Meezy, believes that artist/reality star Jhonni Blaze is missing. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, Mega Meezy claims Jhonni hasn’t been in contact with friends and family “in days.” Now her loved ones are beginning to worry. The news comes days after Jhonni wrote a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moneybagg#Rap Updates Tv
Essence

Joseline Hernandez Releases ‘Live Your Best Life…’ Video

Do it like it’s your b-day. Joseline Hernandez’s viral song, “Live Your Best Life (Do It Like It’s Your BDay),” has gotten the video treatment. In the 2 1/2-minute long clip, Hernandez dons her best cowgirl gear and shows us why they call her the baddest. “Live Your Best Life”...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Nicki Minaj Explains Refusal To Collab On Doja Cat Track

Nicki Minaj is clearing the air after she refused to collaborate with Doja Cat on her single, “Get Into It (Yuh).”. During a recent discussion with the Barbz on a Twitter Spaces, Nicki shared the real reason behind not doing the collab. The “Chun- Li” rapper explained that she chose not to work with Doja on that particular track because she wanted to work with the “Say So” singer directly and was unable to due to “middle people.”
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Moneybagg Yo Used To Charge $750 For A Verse — Now It Costs Six Figures

Moneybagg Yo is having a great year thanks to his No. 1 album A Gangsta’s Pain. Moneybagg’s project went No. 1 on two different occasions, and it’s currently the highest-selling Hip Hop album of 2021. With all that success comes a significant jump in popularity where everyone wants a piece of the pie.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Drops Off New Freestyle Over Moneybagg Yo's "Wockesha"

Shortly after meeting with several HIV Awareness Organizations, DaBaby has continued to apply pressure with the release of another freestyle. This time, he's opted to take to Moneybagg Yo's "Wockesha" instrumental, bringing a defiant intensity not seen on the conceptually driven original. "I came in this bitch bombin', back on...
MUSIC
