MoneyBagg Yo Compares Old to New Feature Price

With his heightened sense of enlightenment after overcoming his hardships, LJak is now helping others do the same, pouring his life through music. Linwood Jackson Jr. known to the music industry as the lyricist, LJak has within him Caribbean and American genes. This multicultural background comes from his mother, who is a Caribbean native, and his father who was born in America. LJak grew up in the city of Boston, Massachusetts where his fate was inspired by the sounds that influenced his passion. In his early years, he fell in love with the pristine lyricism, depth of emotion, and precise delivery and flow from iconic artists like Tupac, Eminem, Xscape, Big Daddy Kane, and LL Cool J. Evidently, this led him down the route where he now stands. LJak was inspired to walk the path of a rapper and began refining his craft in 2010 through his teen years.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO