"She always answers my texts and she’s so busy." In a new interview, Camila Cabello says Taylor Swift is a role model for how to be a great friend. While speaking with Bustle, the "Don't Go Yet" singer described how she found a healthy friendship with the superstar after she left Fifth Harmony in 2016. Describing how she only spent time with her mom in the years after her exit from the girl group, Cabello explained how Swift became not only her friend, but also her example to follow in other friendships.

