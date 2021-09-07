CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COOL-FIT PE Plus is a technological leap in process cooling, check it at CBC 2021

By CBB Editorial Staff
craftbrewingbusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new COOL-FIT PE Plus pre-insulated polyethylene piping system from GF Piping Systems is the next evolution of the COOL-FIT product line. Offering a technological leap in process cooling, this new system builds on the excellent performance of its predecessor by providing, significantly reduced maintenance and operational costs, and faster installation time. The system is not only ideal for food and beverage production such as dairies, fruit and vegetable processors, slaughterhouses, breweries and wineries, but also pharmaceutical production, refrigerated storage facilities and data centers.

