Why this tugboat depicting an iconic children’s series has been sailing on the Great Lakes all summer

You think 2021 has been a pretty drab year for weather in Central New York, right? We are not alone and there certainly is a reason. This summer has been quite indecisive, to say the least. One day Central New York can have scorching heat with an index over 100, the next day it can be 70 with gray skies and inches of rainfall. The term "That's Central New York weather for you" has been said quite a lot. The temperature change in the last five decades certainly can be to blame.

UTICA, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO