Boats & Watercrafts

Why this tugboat depicting an iconic children’s series has been sailing on the Great Lakes all summer

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose along the Great Lakes and rivers near Detroit and Canada have taken notice of a special boat that’s been sailing those waters this summer. Theodore TOO, an iconic tugboat that spent the past 21 years in Halifax, Nova Scotia, has been traveling around the Great Lakes and its surrounding waters as it prepares to port at its new residence, in Hamilton, Ontario.

