Marcella Hazan's tomato, onion and butter sauce is a genius recipe. Here's the story behind it.

By G. Daniela Galarza
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA good friend of mine once went on a date with a middling restaurant chef who, when they went back to his place at the end of the night, started to whip up a small batch of this sauce, telling her that it was his own creation. As she watched him pour a can of tomatoes into a pot, followed by some cold butter and raw onion, she asked if he knew who Marcella Hazan was. It wasn't long before his face was the color of marinara.

IN THIS ARTICLE
