A year on, some Apple Watch Solo Loops aren't standing the test of time

Apple Watch Solo Loop bands have been around for a year now and some aren't doing so great. A Reddit thread is full of people reporting that their bands have torn already. Apple's Apple Watch Solo Loop has been around for around a year now and they're some of the best Apple Watch bands on offer. But as we get closer to the arrival of Apple Watch Series 7, some are suggesting it might be an idea to steer clear when picking up the new watch. That's because some people are finding the band breaks all too easily.