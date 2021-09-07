CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

A year on, some Apple Watch Solo Loops aren't standing the test of time

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Watch Solo Loop bands have been around for a year now and some aren't doing so great. A Reddit thread is full of people reporting that their bands have torn already. Apple's Apple Watch Solo Loop has been around for around a year now and they're some of the best Apple Watch bands on offer. But as we get closer to the arrival of Apple Watch Series 7, some are suggesting it might be an idea to steer clear when picking up the new watch. That's because some people are finding the band breaks all too easily.

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $31, Get an Anker PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Stand with Apple Watch Charging Holder for $15.49 – This Weekend Only

The Anker PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Stand is a wireless charging station that includes an Apple Watch holder, and you can get one for $15.49 with promotional code: ANKER2595, this weekend only, originally $30.99. You won’t have to remove your smartphone case, as PowerWave technology supports charging with phone cases up to 5mm thick, while your Apple Watch can lay flat while or be moved to the upright position to utilize Nightstand Mode. Product page – be sure to enter promotional code: ANKER2595 during final checkout to receive the additional discount. Read more for additional pictures and information.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

These aesthetic Apple Watch charging stands are more than 60% off

If you’re a proud Apple Watch owner, you’ve probably watched in horror more than once when you knocked your device right off its flat magnetic perch — or, perhaps even worse, woke up to find it was never properly placed and didn’t charge overnight. It’s hard enough remembering to charge it every single night, since it only has an 18-hour battery life, but you also need to ensure it’s actually secured to its magnetic circle.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Epic Labor Day deal drops Apple Watches to all-time price lows at Amazon

You know a holiday is near when you start seeing epic Apple Watch deals. Right now, we're seeing two such deals worth your attention. Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $249. That's $150 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this watch. Note that all colors are on sale, but the (Product) Red has the biggest price drop. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE is also on sale for $249. (We recommend you get the Series 6 since they're both priced the same).
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch Solo Loops
idownloadblog.com

The Apple Watch Series 7 redesign has reportedly led to some production delays

Word on the street is that Apple is going to host an event in mid-September, and, at that event, it will unveil not only the new iPhone 13 lineup, but also a redesigned Apple Watch Series 7. That new smartwatch is believed to offer up flat edges and bigger screens compared to the current models. But apparently the hardware changes have led to some issues.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Apple Watch Not Registering Standing? How to Fix The Problem

If your Apple Watch isn't registering when you stand up, it can disrupt your ability to complete your activity rings each day, as well as track your movements correctly. However, troubleshooting and fixing the issue is often easy enough, providing you know where to look. Here's how to fix it when your Apple Watch isn't registering you standing.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
imore.com

Casetify Saffiano Watch Band for Apple Watch review: Looking good and saving the planet at the same time

Apple Watch band that you can feel good about? Here it is! Casetify's unique Saffiano Watch Bands are made with biodegradable, vegan faux leather out of 90% recycled materials! They are also shipped in sustainable packaging that is printed in biodegradable ink and manufactured in ISO14001-certified facilities. How's that for conscious consumerism? Besides all that feel-goodness, these watch bands are super cute to boot.
ELECTRONICS
TrustedReviews

The Apple Watch doesn’t need an annual update

OPINION: Apple Watch annual updates are getting less exciting and are a raw deal for customers, which is why, for me, they need to stop. Apple does not need to launch a new version of the Apple Watch every year. In fact, it probably shouldn’t. The limited hardware upgrades are becoming less pronounced and Apple could generate more excitement by releasing more significant updates every couple of years.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Milanese Loop, other bands unavailable as Apple Watch Series 7 redesign looms

We fully expect Apple to introduce the Apple Watch Series 7 at its event next week, and right on schedule, several Apple Watch bands are now unavailable online or in Apple stores. Seasonal watch band colors are beginning to sell out, but classic bands like the Milanese Loop, which haven’t actually changed, are also now unavailable.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Poll: Which Apple product are you most excited for this fall?

Apple's first fall event is just days away. The company is expected to release its new iPhone 13, replacing the iPhone 12 as the best iPhone on the market, along with Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3. But which product are people most excited for? Let's find out in our poll this week, but first, a reminder of what we're expecting.
ELECTRONICS
Telegraph

Forty years of Only Fools and Horses: does it stand the test of time?

At 8.30pm on September 8, 1981, BBC One broadcast the first episode of Only Fools and Horses. It was not a momentous occasion, with the now beloved sitcom gathering modest ratings and lukewarm reviews. Indeed, the following day, the Daily Telegraph's TV critic, Sean Day-Lewis, chose to write about the second episode of the Hayley Mills period drama The Flame Trees of Thika and a documentary about the boxer Alan Minter.
TV SERIES
Cult of Mac

Get a wireless charger that complements your Apple Watch

Apple Watches are great because they’re convenient. It would be weird to ruin that convenience with a bulky charger that hasn’t been fully untangled since you bought it. The Omnia A1 Apple Watch Magnetic Wireless Charger is a super-simple wireless Apple Watch charger that is a perfect match for your watch, both in size and accessibility.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy