Grand Marais, MI

Regina Irene Hughey

Mining Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND MARAIS, MI – Regina was born June 4, 1937 in Munising, MI, to Mary and John Peterson. She died on September 2, 2021, at 1040 am in Petoskey, at McLaren hospital after a long, complicated illness surrounded by her children. She grew up in Grand Marais, MI and graduated as Valedictorian of her class in 1955. She then attended Mercy Central School of Nursing in Bay City, MI. She graduated in 1957, as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Mercy Hospital in Bay City, MI, where she met her first husband, Ronald Savage. They were together from 1959 to 1970. They had 5 children. She then married the love of her life, Victor Hughey, in 1977. Victor had 7 children and they then had one child together, making her the mother of 13 children. She also worked at the hospital in Bad Axe, MI, the Tuscola County Medical Care Facility in Caro, MI and the Caro State Hospital in Wahjamega, MI. She retired in 1994 and moved back to her childhood home in Grand Marais, MI. She loved watching the hummingbirds that would come up to her feeder. Regina was preceded in death by her husband; Victor Hughey and children; Dale (Ardi) Hughey and Darwin (Gail) Hughey. She was the 8th of ten children.

