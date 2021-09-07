GWINN, MI – Sylvia E. Roby, 80, of Gwinn, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in Blanchard, OK, under the care of hospice and surrounded by her family. Sylvia was born on July 10, 1941, in Detroit, MI, to the late Joseph and Thelma (Lewis) Newby. She graduated from Northwestern High School in Detroit. Sylvia was a resident of Gwinn for 51 years and was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. She was a devoted catholic and attended church almost daily. Sylvia also enjoyed singing and playing the piano. Sylvia is survived by her son, David (Donita) Roby of Blanchard; her brother, Gregory Newby of Detroit; nieces, Belita Jackson, Melvina Dotson and Charlena Yancy; and nephew, Charlie Braxton Jr. Besides her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Roby Jr; her daughter, Lorri Roby; and siblings, John Newby, Edward Newby and Rose Clair Braxton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 10th at 12 noon, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with Rev. Allen Mott officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass. Interment will be in the Gwinn Cemetery. Sylvia’s Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed at https://my. gather.app/remember/ sylvia-roby. Canale Gwinn Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Roby family where memories and condolences may b e shared at canalefuneral.com.