Collection
Every Hyke collection begins with a look back. Designers Hideaki Yoshihara and Yukiko Ode are vintage enthusiasts with an eye for military uniforms. Their interest in that concept has yielded multiple reimaginings of livery garments, some straightforward and others abstract. Spring finds them leaning towards the latter; their exploration of ’90s outerwear—think windbreakers and vests of the North Face variety—and the marinières of early 20th century French naval-wear verge far from the source material. Sure, you’ll see classics like the ubiquitous Breton striped sweaters that litter Instagram and denim jackets of the light-wash variety, but Hyke’s versions add a new verve. Split the sleeves of a jumper until they swing like a cape, or add Elizabethan-esque puffed sleeves to those jean jackets, and you have an entirely new mood, one that trades on the familiar while taking things a step further.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0