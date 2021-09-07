On Its 53rd Anniversary the House of Umoja Continues to Plant Seeds To Grow Peace

PHILADELPHIA, PA (USA) — 3 September 2021 — On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 7:30 A.M. (E.S.T.) amidst the twists, the turns, and time changes of the launch of a new Philadelphia academic year within a pandemic environment, the House of Umoja, Inc. (www.houseofumoja.net) in its leadership and organizing role for the 2021 National Million Father March in Philadelphia, joined fathers in escorting their child to school. Led by Mr. Anthony Bannister-Fattah, the House of Umoja, Inc.’s Coordinator for the city-wide observance of the 2021 National Million Father March, fathers, children, and community members headed to Overbrook High School at 5898 Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania As the march proceeded through the streets of West Philadelphia, Mr. Bannister-Fattah, the grandson of Queen Mother Falaka and the late Mr. David Fattah under the accompaniment of Mr. Hakim Starkey Tendaji, sings “Calling All Fathers” as fathers and surrogate fathers answer, “Get involved!”