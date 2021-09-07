CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Companies Must Find the Courage to Back Up Statements on Climate Action

By Andrew Winston and Paul Polman
mit.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur expert columnists offer opinion and analysis on important issues facing modern businesses and managers. The world’s largest companies are rapidly raising the bar on their commitments to tackle climate change. Dozens recently put net-zero goals in place to eliminate carbon from their operations and often their entire value chains as well. Hundreds have committed to using only renewable energy. More than 1,600 say they will cut greenhouse gas emissions at the pace scientists tell us is needed to avoid the worst climate outcomes (that is, they’re pledging a science-based target). And banks, long the laggards on climate action, are funneling trillions of dollars toward clean technologies while moving their investment portfolios away from fossil fuels.

sloanreview.mit.edu

