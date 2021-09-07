Packing Hacks: 7 Tips to Help Avoid Packing Anxiety Disorder When Traveling
We are in the midst of summer vacation season, and packing for vacation can cause stress and anxiety. In fact, packing is one of the greatest travel stressors associated with the trip-planning stage of travel, according to a research article on travel stress featured in Tourism Analysis. I have a few tips to help avoid packing anxiety disorder. My goal is to aid you in preparing for your journey with no stress to ensure a smooth start to your vacation.30seconds.com
Comments / 0