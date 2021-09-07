CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Mycenae in Peloponnese, Greece: An Ancient Archaeological Site That Will Amaze

By 26 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ancient city of Mycenae was one of the finest examples of Mycenaean culture, and inspired Homer in his epic poems. This UNESCO World Heritage Site, with onsite museum displaying artifacts recovered during its excavation, is found to the northeast of the Peloponnese region in Greece. As you stroll around...

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
microsoftnewskids.com

What is the oldest-known archaeological site in the world?

Our human ancestors were roaming Earth as far back as 6 million years ago, but what is the earliest site containing archaeological evidence of their existence?. It turns out, there are two spots — one in Kenya and the other in Ethiopia — that are considered the top candidates for world's oldest archaeological sites, according to about a dozen scholars, all with expertise in prehistoric archaeology and anthropology, who spoke with Live Science.
SCIENCE
Morning Journal

Ancient Greece: Parthenon an icon of antiquity built for Greek gods

I vowed to see the Parthenon on this, my fourth visit to Athens, and my friend Cathy and I arrived a few days before our cruise and booked a tour of the Acropolis, on one of the highest hills of the city. Although I’m not as ancient as these Greek...
GREECE
westsidenewsny.com

Greece Historical Society Event

Roadmap for Preserving Your Family Archive by Kate Jacus. Not sure where to start with organizing and preserving your photos and family heirlooms? Or have you inherited a large collection from a relative? We’ll talk about a roadmap called The Four Ds for your preservation project: Decide, Document, Digitize, and Determine a storage plan. This framework can help you break down a project into manageable chunks to which you can apply a timeline and budget. Make sure your family treasures and the stories they hold will be passed down for generations!
GREECE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

New Archaeological Dig to be Conducted at 'Lost Colony of Roanoke' Site

A team of archaeologists are set to conduct a new dig at the lost colony of Roanoke site in the hopes of unearthing new clues to the centuries-old mystery. The strange disappearance of the British settlement off the coast of what is present-day North Carolina back in 1590 has long puzzled historians with various theories being put forward for what became of the community's residents who abandoned their homes and seemingly vanished without a trace. Fortunately, new insights into the case may soon be forthcoming as, according to a press release, a group of experts will begin a fresh excavation at various intriguing locations around the site.
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

In All of Human History, Have Any Societies Truly Lived Underground?

From ancient catacombs to modern subways, humans have always traveled underground for brief amounts of time. But have entire societies of people ever lived underground?. Yes, but historically only during emergencies and when they have had no other option. In recent decades, however, that has begun to change. "The thing...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
30Seconds

Must-See World Heritage Site: Cologne Cathedral (Kölner Dom, Cathedral Church of Saint Peter) in Germany

If you take a walk in downtown Cologne, Germany, you will likely see the indescribably beautiful Cologne Cathedral (Kölner Dom, Cathedral Church of Saint Peter). At 515 feet, it’s the tallest twin-spired church in the world. It can be seen from nearly every point in the city center, making it an easy point of orientation (and an enormous source of pride for those who live here).
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peloponnese#Museum#Mycenaean#Greek#Mobile Inc#Amazon Com
The Wild Hunt

Archaeological find in Ireland may have Pagan origins

DUBLIN, Ire. – Last month there was intriguing news for the Pagan community across the UK and Ireland: the recent discovery of an idol estimated to date from around 100 years before the arrival of St Patrick. The idol was discovered by Archaeological Management Solutions (AMS) during the construction of...
WORLD
BBC

Rossett Roman villa archaeological dig gets under way

A three-week archaeological dig has begun after the remains of a Roman villa were discovered on farmland. It is taking place near Wrexham after a metal detectorist unearthed a number of Roman-era items. "It's the first structurally-identified Roman villa in north-east Wales," said Dr Caroline Pudney from Chester University, who...
SCIENCE
nd.edu

Cosmos in the Ancient World

The Greek word cosmos spans a famously broad and fascinating cluster of meanings. One morning I thought to look for some insight by checking its root meanings in Robert Beekes' Etymological Dictionary of Greek. As it turns out, the deep history of the word is (perhaps fittingly) rather obscure. The current, "most probable" speculation ties it to a Proto-Indo-European root word that, if this account is correct, would have also given us the Latin censeo, 'to assess, hold as an opinion, recommend.' Beekes further gestures at what appear to be plausible Old Church Slavonic, Old Persian, and Sanskrit cognates that have to do with speaking and praising, a Middle Welsh verb for pointing something out, and to a postfix in Greek and Sanskrit for measuring or apportioning (the -κάς in ἑκάς and ἀνδρακάς). He concludes that "the original meaning was probably 'to put in order (by speaking).'"[1]
RELIGION
Discover Mag

The Ancient Art of Tattooing

For thousands of years, humans have inscribed their bodies with symbols — to signal identity and status, to beautify, to express devotion, to protect and heal. We call these adornments tattoos, from the word tatau, meaning “to strike” in some Polynesian languages. While the practice is particularly dramatic and impressive there, people have pigmented their skin for one reason or another in just about every known culture.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Amazon
Only In Arizona

The One Arizona Petroglyph Site That’s Filled With Ancient Mysteries

Ancient rock art sites are hiding all over Arizona, but this one is among the least-known (and most well-preserved) of all. Deep within the vast desert landscape of Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, you’ll find the Maze Trail, a 1.4-mile hike that leads to a sandstone slab riddled with ancient petroglyphs. Created by the Anasazi people […] The post The One Arizona Petroglyph Site That’s Filled With Ancient Mysteries appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Morganton News Herald

Organization invites teachers, residents to excavate archaeological site

The Exploring Joara Foundation is looking for local residents, especially teachers, to help them uncover secrets buried at the Berry archaeological site in Morganton. The foundation that manages the site, which contains the remnants of the 16th-century Native American town of Joara and the Spanish Fort San Juan, built at Joara in 1567, has invited the public to its Fall Dig Days for more than a decade, according to a press release on the event. The series is back after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
MORGANTON, NC
ClickOnDetroit.com

Egypt opens ancient tomb of King Djoser after restoration

SAQQARA – Egypt on Tuesday showcased an ancient tomb structure belonging to the cemetery complex of King Djoser, a pharaoh who lived more than 4,500 years ago, following extensive restorations of the site. The structure — known as the Southern Tomb — is largely underground and includes a labyrinth of...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Mystery over 80 skeletons, some with ‘hands tied behind backs’, found at building site

Experts are trying to solve the mystery behind dozens of skeletons, some with their hands tied behind backs, that were discovered in a mass grave at a Buckinghamshire building site.Around 80 bodies were found in late 2019 on land being prepared for a new retirement development.The pandemic slowed down building work at the site, but the skeletons will be radiocarbon-dated, The Independent understands.Experts know the skeletons date from between Roman times and the 18th century.But they were not buried in an “organised” cemetery or given a Christian burial.One theory proposed last year was that the bodies may date back...
SCIENCE
WKRC

Archeologists just discovered humans bones never seen before

(CNN/CNN Newsource) - Archaeologists might have just discovered the first ancient human DNA on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. They found bones of a teenage hunter-gatherer who died more than seven thousand years ago. New research published on Wednesday in the journal Nature says this distinct human lineage has never been found anywhere else in the world.
SCIENCE
Inverse

Neolithic stone reveals ancient magnetism secret

Reaching out into the cosmos with invisible tendrils, magnetism is simultaneously otherwordly and mundane. These forces can pin a photo to your fridge or even billow off Earth’s poles to combat solar wind, and now a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows magnetism can help us study the past as well.
SCIENCE
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy