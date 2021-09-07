Long live the cruise ship library

Every few years, people write the obituary for cruise ship libraries. But every now and then, a line decides to not only keep the library but make it more prominent. Cruise ship libraries several years ago started losing space onboard to other concepts that lines thought passengers not only preferred but would generate revenue: Internet cafes, coffee bars. And with so many people reading on tablets -- or just surfing on their phones -- far fewer passengers borrowed books. Over the years, some lines have done away with libraries altogether. Others have preserved them by making them hybrid spaces, like wine bars or cafes.