The John Kincade Show 9-7-2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe FINALLY made it to NFL Week One! The guys discuss the weird weekend the Phillies had. John wonders how many good/great teams there are in the NFC this season. Jamie is very excited that he finally gets to find out what Nick Sirianni and John Gannon are all about (0:00-46:55). John thinks the Matt Ryan-Jalen Hurts matchup is a mismatch. Jamie has a lot of questions about the Eagles defense. The premiere of “Speak for Yourself” with Bob Cooney (46:55-1:32:07). John thinks the Eagles defensive line has a huge advantage over the Falcon offensive line. The “Reach Around” with Jamie Lynch. John wonders if the Phillies still have a chance at the wild card (1:32:07-2:16:52). What is the most important thing you want to see out of the Eagles on Sunday? The first 4 seats of the “JK Show Inaugural Birds Jury” are announced. Jamie was so excited to have college football back this weekend (2:16:52-3:01:02).

IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL

