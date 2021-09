Stardew Valley update 1.5 may be the last, and we say ‘maybe’ because its own creator, Eric ‘Concerned Ape’ Barone, is not very clear on it. In a talk held at streaming Together with Zach ‘UnsurpassableZ’ Hartman, the developer has responded to the questions of the fans and has also brushed some lines on his future. According to his words, currently he’s focused on his next title, so we cannot guarantee that your farm game will introduce new features in the near future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO