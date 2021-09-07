CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Moves Up Two Weeks

By Shania Russell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be carnage! Just a little earlier than we expected. Sony has once again altered the release date of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," but this time around, they're giving fans good news. The movie is coming sooner than planned, now slated to hit theaters on October 1, 2021. Yes, you read correctly — instead of being pushed back another year, Eddie Brock's return is now a month away. In less than four weeks, Tom Hardy will reprise the role of Eddie/Venom, to face off against Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady, host to the villainous symbiote Carnage.

