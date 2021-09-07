Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Moves Up Two Weeks

Sony’s upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage is playing with house money, as they say. The first movie far exceeded expectations at the box office, collecting a whopping $856 million globally off of a $100 million budget. A sequel was inevitable, given those numbers, and you know that the majority of the folks who dug Venom will check out Venom: Let There Be Carnage, just to see how they can expand on the universe. Or, in the case of Woody Harrelson, get very, very weird. I mean, just check out Harrelson on the latest Venom: Let There Be Carnage poster! Whatever he’s trying, I’m buying.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO