Rams coach Sean McVay Gives Update on RB Sony Michel's Availability vs. Bears

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
 7 days ago

In less than one week, the Los Angeles Rams will showcase their new starters against the Chicago Bears in the season opener.

That means fans will get to see Matthew Stafford take his first snap under center and presumably catch sight of running back Sony Michel take his first handoff in a Rams uniform.

Following Monday's practice, Rams coach Sean McVay provided context regarding Michel's grasp of the playbook thus far.

"I'm very pleased," McVay said of Michel, regarding his growth of learning the Rams playbook. "I think (running backs coach) Thomas (Brown) is a better person to ask that. In some of these settings where you can get a good gauge for guys where you go unscripted. When we've got 20 shots on offense where it's all kind of pre-determined, you don't always get the best gauge. But he's been intent in meetings. He's got a good look in his eye. I know Thomas has been really pleased with him. And so he's on track, and he's doing the things that we had hoped up to this point."

While his response indicates Michel is scheduled to take part in the season opener, his workload in which he sees live-action is yet to be known. Nonetheless, Michel will take the field on Sunday, making his Rams debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w90tc_0bolsSzT00

Michel will share carries with running back Darrell Henderson. And based on McVay's comments, Henderson is likely to see more touches than Michel in Week 1. That's in part to Michel's late arrival at training camp. After all, Michel was traded to Los Angeles less than two weeks ago so his development within the offense will be a gradual expansion.

Michel has a lot of catching up to do and he'll get there eventually, but in the meantime, the Rams will slowly implement him into gameplans as the season ramps up.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest.

