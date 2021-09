Quentin Tarantino tells stories about 'the second-greatest spaghetti Western director,' Sergio Corbucci. A doc with its heart in the right place but very little polish, Luca Rea’s Django & Django wants to carve out space in the cine-pantheon for Sergio Corbucci, said to be the best director of spaghetti Westerns except for that other Sergio. Reliant to a surprising extent on a single casual, rambling interview with superfan Quentin Tarantino, the movie is not nearly as interested in his Django Unchained as its title suggests. (That film’s presence here amounts to a single scene, albeit one with a point to make.)

