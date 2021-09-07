"I wonder what he's thinking about… floating up there all by himself." Lionsgate has released a trailer for a cool indie sci-fi thriller titled Warning, the feature debut of music video director Agata Alexander. The basic synopsis is pretty vague: the meaning of life explored through multiple interconnected lives set in the near future. But there's more: "this intense sci-fi thriller explores the repercussions that mankind faces when their omniscient technology becomes a substitute for human contact" and a global storm that disrupts electronics. The massive ensemble cast features Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve, Annabelle Wallis, Benedict Samuel, Charlotte Le Bon, Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rupert Everett, Tomasz Kot, Kylie Bunbury, and Garance Marillier. There is SO much going on in this trailer, I really have no idea what's going on. Scenes in space, tons of footage on the planet, asteroids, futuristic tech. No idea how all of this comes together and connects, I'm a bit worried. Hopefully there's something worthwhile in here.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO