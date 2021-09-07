CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku Sends Message About His 'Key Mindset' Following 100th Belgium Cap

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has delivered an emotional and motivating message following his 100th cap with his national side, Belgium.

The striker bagged his 67th goal for his country and made it 50 in his last 50 games as he marked his century of games.

Taking to Twitter, Lukaku spoke with pride regarding his mindset after completing his 100th match.

"Mindset is key to most things No matter how hard the struggle is and what Bs people are saying out there keep going…" Lukaku wrote.

The striker has returned from international duty early after recieving a booking in his last game which means he is suspended for Belgium's trip to Russia.

However, the Blues have been dealt an injury scare as Lukaku is set to undergo a scan to see the extent of a 'minor issue'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dju9_0bolrDxb00
Laurent Lairys/Abaca/Sipa USA

He said: "I'll have a scan of my thigh first. I have been struggling with a minor issue for a while. Then I will return to Chelsea."

The 28-year-old collected his 100th cap for Beligum and scored his 67th goal for his country against the Czech Republic. The goal was his 50th in his last 50 games for Belgium.

Lukaku's mindset along with the striker's skillset has seen the striker become one of the best that his generation has seen, earning him a £97.5 million return to Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The forward will be looking to extend his good goalscoring form as Chelsea look to mount a Premier League title challenge.

