CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

CU Economists Look Ahead as Delta Variant Weakens Recovery

By Jim DuPlessis
Credit Union Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUNA and NAFCU economists said Friday’s weak jobs report reflects the impact the Delta variant is having on businesses as consumers again shy away from activities like eating out, and some people are unable or unwilling to work. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the nation gained 235,000...

www.cutimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
dcvelocity.com

Parcel and 3PL employers seek labor for winter peak push

Parcel carriers and third party logistics providers (3PLs) are hitting full stride in their annual rush to hire temporary workers for the holiday peak shopping season even as the nation’s jobless claims fell this week near an 18-month low point, stoking worries that the simmering pandemic recovery could be hindered by labor shortages, since so few people are looking for work.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Study: Recovery of Jacksonville's restaurant industry among best in nation

Jacksonville's restaurant scene could be one of the fastest in the nation to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new data from LendingTree. The restaurant industry was one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that the number of people working in leisure and hospitality — including food services — fell by nearly 50% between February and April 2020. And June 2021 data shows a full recovery hasn’t yet been made. There were 14.7 million leisure and hospitality workers in June, down from 16.9 million in February 2020 just before the crisis.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Economists#Cuna#Nafcu
Marietta Daily Journal

American, Southwest Airlines put hopes for travel recovery on standby as delta variant surges

Airlines including American and Southwest are warning that the delta variant is disrupting the travel recovery with “softness in bookings and elevated trip cancellations.”. The slowdown that started in early August is complicating hopes that business travel would start to pick up in September and October when leisure travel typically slows down, according to investor updates released by the four major airlines Thursday. But instead, employers have delayed return to office plans and corporate air travel is on hold too.
TRAVEL
WashingtonExaminer

Economists lower third-quarter growth forecasts over delta variant as inflation runs hot

Two major banks have revised their near-term projections for U.S. economic growth following the late-summer rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. After weeks of declining cases of COVID-19 and promising economic news, the delta variant of the virus has pushed the contagion back into the spotlight and is starting to cause economists to revise their expectations of economic growth this year.
BUSINESS
fox17.com

Disappointing August jobs report due to effects of the Delta variant, says economist

WASHINGTON (SBG) - 235,000 jobs were added during the month of August, well below the 720,000 positions anticipated by economists. Scott Lincicome, senior fellow at the Cato Institute, says he thinks the reason is COVID-19. “What we've seen throughout the pandemic is as the virus goes, so goes the economy," said senior fellow at the Cato Institute Scott Lincicome to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “You can see how the Delta variant can depress both consumer spending, people get a little sheepish about coming out, but also workers’ willingness or ability to get back into the job market.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTVCFOX

Restaurant recovery sputters as delta variant drives drop in demand

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The restaurant industry’s recovery from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic is facing new setbacks amid the spread of the delta variant, as diners and workers again grow hesitant to return to pre-pandemic norms. The August jobs report released Friday fell far short of economists’ expectations, with...
RESTAURANTS
arcamax.com

The summer brought signs of recovery for Illinois' tourism industry, but hiring woes and the delta variant are hurdles to full recovery

CHICAGO – After a brutal 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic kept travelers home, visitors are starting to return to Illinois’ tourism attractions. More than a million people visited Navy Pier in July alone. But while summer tourism picked up around the state, particularly at outdoor destinations, in many cases it...
ILLINOIS STATE
Times News

US hiring slows as delta variant weakens travel, tourism

WASHINGTON - America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, a surprisingly weak gain after two months of robust hiring and the clearest sign to date that the delta variant’s spread has discouraged some people from flying, shopping and eating out. The August job growth, the government reported Friday, fell...
TRAVEL
ABC7 Los Angeles

Jobs report way below expectations as delta variant upends recovery

Employers added 235,000 jobs in August, far below expectations of 720,000 new hires, and the unemployment rate dipped slightly to 5.2%, the Department of Labor said Friday. The fresh labor market data comes as the spread of the more contagious delta variant has throttled the pace of the recovery. The latest figure is a steep fall from the approximately 1 million jobs that were added in both June and July.
MARKETS
mibiz.com

Delta variant, microchip shortage to stall Michigan economy through 2021, according to University of Michigan economists

Michigan’s economy will feel the effects through the rest of 2021 from the coronavirus delta variant and the ongoing computer microchip shortage that’s been hindering automotive production, according to University of Michigan economists. An updated economic outlook from the university’s Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics issued today says the state’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Most Promising Jobs for Employment and Pay Growth in 2021

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the U.S. job market, and its impact will likely be felt for some time. After publishing 2019-2029 job projections in the fall of 2020 that did not capture the effects of the pandemic, the Bureau of...
JOBS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Work in America

There are a large number of studies about which cities and states are best to work in. Among the most well-known are those from U.S. News and WalletHub. These are based on unemployment, job growth, job satisfaction, and the variety of industries. A news study uses different yardsticks, which rely primarily on whether a state […]
ECONOMY
95.3 MNC

Gig employment may be part of the labor shortage in Indiana

As much as a third of Indiana’s workforce may be in the gig economy. That’s part of what’s driving a labor shortage. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated in 2019 that 36-percent of workers nationwide are in the gig economy, from day laborers to Uber drivers to freelance writers. That would translate to one-point-one-million Hoosiers. Ball State economist Michael Hicks says the number might be as low as 750-thousand, but that’s still more than one in three workers. And he says the pandemic has sharply accelerated a trend toward remote work that was already in motion.
INDIANA STATE
Credit Union Times

Vehicle Branches Help CUs Grow, Maintain Membership

Credit union branches aren’t going away, but they are changing – and some of them even travel around town. Two Northeastern credit unions recently converted vehicles into mobile branches that staff members can take to Select Employer Group workplaces, community events and other locations to recruit new members and serve existing members who can’t make it to a traditional branch. Stepping Stones Community Federal Credit Union ($4.2 million in assets, Wilmington, Del.) deployed a branch-in-a-van that led to a significant increase in membership and allowed the credit union to easily serve members during the pandemic. For the $451 million, Kensington, Md.-based Signal Financial Credit Union, a mobile branch provides a new way for employees to interact and build business with existing members.
ECONOMY
Credit Union Times

The Economy’s Rise Is Lifting Credit Unions Big & Small, New Data Reveals

NCUA data for the second quarter showed the usual disparity in income between large and small credit unions, but it also showed that each broad group is near or surpassing results from before the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income annualized as a percent of average assets for the three months ending...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy