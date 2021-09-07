CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban unveil interim hard-line government as they move to rule Afghanistan again

By Yuliya Talmazan, Mushtaq Yusufzai, Patrick Smith
AOL Corp
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.

www.aol.com

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ahmad Massoud
New York Post

Taliban calls on US to show ‘heart,’ thanks world for $1.2 billion in aid

The Taliban on Tuesday thanked the international community for pledging more than $1 billion in emergency aid to Afghanistan — and called on the US to donate more. Amir Khan Mutaqi, the foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new Taliban-run Cabinet, asked Washington to show appreciation for the militant group allowing the US to complete its massive evacuation effort.
CHARITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

As world marked 9/11, here’s what Taliban did in Kabul

As the US and the world observed the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban raised their white flag over the Afghan presidential palace signalling the official start of the work of the new government, a spokesperson said. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Taliban interim government, hoisted the banner in a low-key ceremony on Saturday, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of the group cultural commission.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#American#The Associated Press#Al Qaeda#Non Taliban#Anti Taliban#Nbc News#Reuters#State#The State Department#Afghans
News4Jax.com

The Latest: Taliban order Afghan squatters in Kandahar out

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — Impoverished Afghans living in a long-abandoned military compound in the southern city of Kandahar say they’re devastated by the Taliban order to expel them from their homes. Several hundred staged a rally against the order on Monday, saying they have nowhere else to go and that they...
AFGHANISTAN
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WORLD
New York Post

Biden ignored Austin and Blinken on Afghanistan withdrawal: Woodward book

President Biden overruled Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who advised him to slow the military withdrawal in Afghanistan, according to a new book being published next week. In “Peril,” the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write that Austin and Blinken cautioned against a...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
China
Editor at Global Perspectives

UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.
Boston Herald

Lake: How Pakistan won the war in Afghanistan

As Washington ponders how the U.S. lost its longest war in Afghanistan, it’s worth considering another question: Who won the war?. There is the Taliban, of course, the fanatics who have formed an interim government featuring several wanted terrorists. But an even bigger winner may be the Taliban’s primary patron: Pakistan.
WORLD
The Independent

Afghan women share pictures of their traditional attire as Taliban announces new rules

Afghan women are sharing photographs of themselves in traditional clothing on social media after the Taliban proposed new rules on women’s education and dress this weekend.On Sunday 12 September, the Taliban’s higher education minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, announced that the country’s universities will be segregated by gender and an Islamic dress code will be made compulsory.According to Reuters, Haqanni said “hijab religious veils” would be mandatory for women, but he did not specify if this meant a hijab which covers only the head, or a niqab which also covers the face.The announcement comes after a demonstration by women who support...
MIDDLE EAST
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Top US spy says Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Iraq represent greater terrorist threat than Afghanistan

Afghanistan is no longer the US' top concern among international terrorist threats to the American homeland, the nation's top spy said at an intelligence and national security conference in Washington on Monday, even amid ongoing fears from some critics who argue that the country could become a haven for terrorist organizations like ISIS and al Qaeda to regroup following the US withdrawal.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Taliban Welcome Aid, Push Back Against US Criticism on Interim Government 

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - The Taliban applauded the global community Tuesday for pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency assistance to Afghanistan but dismissed criticism of their week-old interim government by the United States and others. . Speaking to reporters in Kabul, the Taliban government’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi,...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy