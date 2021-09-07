CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 memorial museum coming to Illinois

By Shepard Price
theintelligencer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarrington High School is opening a new 9/11 Museum on Sept. 10, marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks at the World Trade Center. Gary Suson, an FDNY Hon. Battalion Chief, whose photographs make up the collection, was the official photographer at Ground Zero for the FDNY for seven months. Suson founded the 9/11 Museum Workshop in New York City and is donating a large amount of his image collection to the new museum.

