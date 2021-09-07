A sustainable future for St. Louis food producers

Ask Blueprint Coffee’s Andrew Timko about facilitating direct trade relationships in specialty coffee, and he’ll almost immediately talk about another dark, crumbly matrix: the soil in which coffee plants are grown, thousands of miles away, in farming regions clustered along the equator. Often, the improvements Timko, Blueprint’s co-owner and green buyer, plans with the company’s grower partners center on maintaining soil biodiversity that’s essential to all kinds of sustainable agriculture, not just coffee.