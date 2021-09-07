CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Experts say computers are deciding what you see on social media

By Megan Lynch
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Does a computer code know what you want? Social media platforms put a lot of trust in algorithms to keep people engaged in content. "Revenue generated by these sites and platforms is determined by 'stickiness', meaning how well they hold our attention and get us to return," explains Media Literacy expert and author Julie Smith.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

'Are you the one in this video?' How to avoid social media scams

In the last month, a phishing scam that comes from your own contacts with the message "Are you the one in this video?" Has become viral through social networks? The main objective is the identity theft of users. How does this scam work?. This type of malicious program is distributed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techacrobat.com

Why You Need Social Media Post Scheduling

Why do you maintain social media accounts, with several of them at a time? While most people use these platforms to stay connected with their family and friends, many are on these social media platforms for the sake of advertising and marketing. And why not? Using them for these purposes entails little or no spending of money. They are advantageous business tools especially for those who are still starting in the business.
INTERNET
wwnytv.com

Be mindful of what you share on social media in your back-to-school photos

(Gray News) - If you’re on social media, chances are you’ve seen back-to-school photos posted with children holding signs documenting their grade level and school. The images seem innocent enough, but they often reveal a lot of personal information about your child. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois, posted...
EDUCATION
bluemountaineagle.com

Business Development: Having an effective social media presence

In today’s world, it is essential that your company has a strong social media presence. Given that well over 90% of businesses utilize a variety of platforms to market their products or services, it’s essential to find the right strategy and a way to stand out from the competition. First,...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Literacy#Media Management#St Louis#Kmox#Sprout Social
newschain

Social media platforms must face stronger regulation, politicians told

Stronger regulation of social media platforms is needed because their culture “needs to change”, MPs and peers have been told. Online safety campaigner Ian Russell, whose daughter Molly took her own life after viewing harmful content, said the Government’s draft Online Safety Bill was an essential tool to help stop the spread of abuse.
TECHNOLOGY
WTNH.com

Teens should not to use ‘Discord’ app for private messaging, experts warn

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new messaging app is growing in popularity among teens, however local experts are warning of its dangers. The VoIP, instant messaging and digital distribution platform Discord claims to be the “best app to communicate” through a variety of means. It first grew in popularity through popular gaming systems such as PlayStation or Xbox as it can be used on both computers or mobile devices.
KIDS
sbstatesman.com

The real and dangerous impacts of AI, technology and media

What comes to mind when you hear the phrase “technology?” Maybe it’s a robot, a cyborg, or even something as mundane as the smartphones we carry in our pockets every day. In its broadest definition, technology consists of a variety of objects, ideas and developments, but can essentially be described...
TECHNOLOGY
WTAX

Report: Social media making political polarization worse

A new report out yesterday (September 13th) says that social media is making political polarization worse and charges that the platforms have failed to, quote, “self-regulate sufficiently,” calling for government action. The report from the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights says that polarization is having real-world consequences, quote, “which we are seeing basically eroding aspects of democracy and civil relationships among people and trust in institutions,” according to Center deputy director Paul Barrett, one of the report’s authors. It calls for the government to enact stronger transparency requirements for tech platforms about their inner workings and empower the Federal Trade Commission to draft and enforce new standards for industry conduct. The report also recommends that social media companies adjust their algorithms to try to depolarize their platforms more systemically and be more open about their decision-making. (The Hill)
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Software
TrendHunter.com

Decentralized Social Metaverses

Uhive sets itself apart from most mainstream social networks by being a decentralized, creator-first social metaverse that's on a mission to generate wealth for all users, rather than making money from them. As Uhive describes, digital dividends are a key part of this process and it aims to pay all active users a daily amount of cryptocurrency. As Uhive describes, "In a world where ‘content is king’ Uhive wants to hand you the keys to your kingdom."
INTERNET
The Ledger

Fake news flourishes in social media | Bill Cotterell

Every once in a while, scientific researchers will labor long and hard to clinically demonstrate what we could pretty much find out for ourselves by just looking around. Still, it’s nice to have real data to back up what we already gleaned from naked-eye observation. Researchers at New York University...
INTERNET
techweez.com

55% of Kenyans Still See Health Misinformation on Social Media

Digital health platforms and associated services have been growing in Africa. The development has created vast potential for countries to deliver access to healthcare services through online means. Among other findings, this was a key element of Vodacom’s e-health policy paper that has since been made available to the public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
communitynewspapers.com

Is email marketing dead?

Long gone are the days of chatting through AIM and endless email threads. Advertisers have taken to expand across print, SEO (search engine optimization), text messaging, and the ever-changing social media platforms. But is advertising through email truly at its end? There’s no quick answer to this one!. When it...
ECONOMY
biometricupdate.com

The deepfake-scape: How to fight fraud in the digital age

As the rush toward all things digital continues apace, both consumers and businesses are increasingly reliant on technology platforms and devices throughout their daily lives. Unfortunately, the digital world is still largely an anonymous environment, within which it is difficult to always know who is on the other end of the wire. This uncertainty gives fraudsters an opening to threaten both businesses and consumers directly, especially in the realm of so-called ’Deepfakes’ – artificially created images, video and audio designed to emulate real human characteristics.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theedgemarkets.com

Rebuking report on Covid-19 vaccine deaths, Pharmaniaga says Covid-19 raw data must be analysed with scientific methods and peer-reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Pharmaniaga Bhd has cautioned that any analysis on the raw data of the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, which include fatalities amongst the vaccinated population, released by the Ministry of Healt (MoH) must use the standard scientific methodology and framework, as well as be peer-reviewed. In a...
WORLD
TODAY.com

See the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

Whether it's a little white lie about the desserts we've hidden away for later or the graceful way we handle those embarrassing things our toddlers say in public, parents are pretty good at dealing with the hurdles our kids throw at us. But even on the most stressful days of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
World Economic Forum

What does the future hold for quantum computing? Experts explain

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. A World Economic Forum issue briefing on quantum computing explored the technology, where it's come from and where it's heading. Experts from academia and industry discussed the challenges, next steps and...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Google Classroom review

This virtual classroom provides a robust platform for remote education, and offers a variety of tiers to suit various educational needs across multiple platforms. Dragging it down are bugs in the Android app, and the lack of direct support options. Google Classroom is from the household name in search providers,...
EDUCATION
smallbiztrends.com

Study: Yes, There Are Benefits of Offering Free WiFi

You may have thought about the benefits of offering free WiFi to your customers in your business. It makes sense when you consider the fact that consumers spend a great deal of time on their mobile devices. It also makes sense if your revenue depends on traffic through your door.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy