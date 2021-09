About 8.8 million Americans were behind on rent payments as of December last year, according to data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. For a one-bedroom apartment, average rents range from $2,756 to just $692, according to an analysis by SmartAsset. When housing costs should account for 30% of income, it can be difficult to keep up in areas where the rent-to-income ratio is high. SmartAsset’s analysis reviewed income and rents across the country’s largest 25 cities to find the most and least affordable cities for renters. Coming in as the most expensive city was San Francisco, with an average monthly one-bed rent for $2,756 and two-bed rent for $3,668.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO