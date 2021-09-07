CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Inside Vicki Gunvalson's Tense Relationship With Her Son-In-Law

By Emily Hutchinson
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It just wouldn't be the "Real Housewives" franchise without some serious family drama. The Bravo series has seen so many family feuds over the years we've pretty much lost count! But while "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"'s Melissa Gorga versus Teresa Giudice tension will always be one of the most dramatic highlights — it seems like Vicki Gunvalson and her son-in-law, Ryan Culberson, may now be gunning for their crown.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Maci Bookout Gives Sad Update on Son Bentley's Relationship With Dad Ryan Edwards

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is giving an update on her son Bentley's strained relationship with his dad, Ryan Edwards. Bookout, 30, told Us Weekly that Bentley, 12, has seen Edwards only "a couple of times this year" and that, "To be quite honest, Ryan doesn't show up to any baseball games or anything like that. It's not shocking that he doesn't see him that much."
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Joins Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

If you thought Shannon Beador’s hair catching on fire was too much heat for Tamra Judge, think again. The former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member is joining the second installment of Real Housewives spin-off show. This new series will film an ultimate girl’s getaway over the course of eight days featuring former cast […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Joins Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Claps Back at Vicki Gunvalson’s Fiance Steve Lodge For Criticizing Her COVID-19 Protocol At Restaurants

Lisa Vanderpump is a certified boss. She doesn’t need the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills anymore to give her a platform — she’s got plenty going on. From her several businesses to prepping for her first grandchild, she’s quite busy. Well, not too busy to fight with her old pals like Kyle Richards. Or criticize her former […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Claps Back at Vicki Gunvalson’s Fiance Steve Lodge For Criticizing Her COVID-19 Protocol At Restaurants appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Page Six

Vicki Gunvalson’s son-in-law fumes after she ‘ruins’ gender reveal

Vicki Gunvalson’s son-in-law was forced to reveal the sex of his fourth child after the “The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum spoiled the surprise. “You ever get really good news and then find out your mother-in-law ruins it? Well, it happened to me today,” Ryan Culberson fumed Monday in a video posted to his Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Fans Slam Vicki Gunvalson For Posting Clickbait Content About Gregg Leakes’ Health

This week we lost a true gentleman in Bravo-land. Gregg Leakes, Nene Leakes’ husband since 1997, passed away from colon cancer at the age of 66. That is just way too young. Gregg was Nene’s biggest supporter. In addition to leaving Nene, their son Brentt Leakes, and his step-son Bryson Bryant behind, he also leaves behind five […] The post Fans Slam Vicki Gunvalson For Posting Clickbait Content About Gregg Leakes’ Health appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Ryan Culberson Says Vicki Gunvalson “Ruined” He And Briana Culberson’s Gender Reveal For Their Fourth Baby

Vicki Gunvalson, the OG of the Real Housewives of Orange County, has never been known for making well thought out decisions. She blames her divorce from Donn Gunvalson on reality TV, not her behavior. She was ride-or-die for Brooks Ayers despite his cancer scam back in Season 10. And now she’s apparently got COVID-19 after […] The post Ryan Culberson Says Vicki Gunvalson “Ruined” He And Briana Culberson’s Gender Reveal For Their Fourth Baby appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says Ramona Singer Won’t Take Photos With Her Because She’s Afraid Of Receiving Backlash

In the Real Housewives universe, it’s definitely easy to draw comparisons between Real Housewives of New York OG Ramona Singer and fired Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd. They both seem to not know when to put their foot in their mouth and shut up when spewing nonsense. And both are pretty problematic […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Ramona Singer Won’t Take Photos With Her Because She’s Afraid Of Receiving Backlash appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Melissa Gorga
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
nickiswift.com

Why Vicki Gunvalson Got Her Fillers Taken Out

Vicki Gunvalson is known as the "OG of the OC" from her time on the "Real Housewives of Orange County." The show, which was the first installment in the franchise, was such a huge success, it created multiple spin-offs, including "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," "New York," and so on.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
districtchronicles.com

Vicki Gunvalson denies report she has COVID-19

Vicki Gunvalson is adamant that she does not have COVID-19, but instead an “unknown cold.”. In response to a Daily Mail report that she contracted the virus, the “RHOC” alum shot back, “You’re not writing a story about an unknown cold I have.”. She added, with what the outlet described...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says Filming Real Housewives Of Orange County Was “Not Healthy” And She Is “Happier” Now

Kelly Dodd was furious when she was fired from Real Housewives of Orange County. Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas were also axed to pave the way for the triumphant return of Heather Dubrow. RHOC was in need of a shake-up, and it got one. Pop the champs! Kelly blamed everyone else for losing her […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Filming Real Housewives Of Orange County Was “Not Healthy” And She Is “Happier” Now appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MTV

's Maci Ending Her Relationship With Ryan's Parents For Good?

Taylor and Larry got into a heated argument at the Teen Mom OG reunion, clashing about multiple issues that had transpired throughout the previous season regarding Ryan's relationship with Bentley as well as how the MTV grandparents spoke about Maci, Taylor and Bentley. Now, during the show's season premiere, the McKinneys and the Edwards' admitted that no progress had been made following the tension-filled sitdown.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother In Law#Instagram Story#Daily Mail
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Amber Portwood's Tense Relationship With Her Daughter Leah

Mother-daughter bonds and relationships are often painted as either home-run hits or relationships where something is very amiss. It's very hard to pinpoint where exactly that shift in relationship dynamics occurs. But for "Teen Mom" fans, anyone can look back at old episodes to see how the young moms of the show handled growing up with a child in tow. Amber Portwood was one of the original cast members from "16 and Pregnant" in 2009 who was promoted to "Teen Mom" and eventually to "Teen Mom OG."
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Kenya Moore Says There Was Drama Within First 20 Minutes Of Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore dished to Entertainment Tonight recently, on Peacock’s highly anticipated spin off show Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Currently being touted as essentially a Housewives All Stars, we have big expectations, to say the least. On the cast dynamic, Kenya explained, “The girls were outstanding. Like, it was just, like – […] The post Kenya Moore Says There Was Drama Within First 20 Minutes Of Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
washingtonnewsday.com

Braunwyn Windham-Burke of the Real Housewives of Orange County divorces Fernanda Rocha but refuses to divorce Sean Burke.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke of the Real Housewives of Orange County divorces Fernanda Rocha but refuses to divorce Sean Burke. Braunwyn Windham-Burke has never been married. She recently stated that she and Fernanda Rocha, a fellow “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, have broken up less than four months after they began dating.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy