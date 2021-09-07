CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Dyson 360 heurist review: A powerful robot vacuum with a hefty price tag

By Isobel Bryant
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UF7sJ_0bolpTuP00

If you were asked to think of a vacuum cleaner brand, it’s very likely that Dyson would be the first to pop into your head. The home appliance giant’s products have been around since the early Nineties and are known for their top of the line, bagless vacuum technology.

Fast forward to present day and the product range now includes cordless , handheld and robot vacuums as well as hair care , air treatment and even lighting products.

The Dyson 360 heurist is only the brand’s second robot vacuum (the first was the 360 eye) and this one features 20 per cent more suction power, personalised room mapping, night vision via a ring of eight LED lights around its top camera, as well as 8GB of memory so that it can really learn every area of your home. But does the nifty gadget live up to Dyson’s usual standards, and is it worth the eye-watering £800 price tag? We find out.

How we tested

We put the device to the test by using it in a very busy household across three floors of the home. Surfaces included wooden, carpeted and tiled floors, all with plenty of obstacles so that we could closely observe how the robot navigated through rooms and see what it did and didn’t clean up. This allowed us to understand the pros and cons of the machine and judge whether its advanced technology is really worth the hefty price tag.

Read more:

Dyson 360 heurist: £799.99, Dyson.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EM8B_0bolpTuP00
  • Weight: 2.51kg
  • Battery life: 75 minutes
  • Charge time: 2 hours 45 minutes
  • Bin capacity: 330ml
  • Size: H 120mm x L 240mm x W 230mm
  • Variable power: Max, high, quiet
  • Accessories included: Charging base
  • Additional features: Adapts to different floor surfaces

Design

This futuristic-looking robot certainly catches the eye with its blue and silver design. A key difference between this and pretty much every other robot vacuum on the market is that this one is compact but tall, meaning it may not be able to get under every piece of furniture in your house and clean those hard to reach areas.

However, the reason for this height is so that a full length rotating brush bar can fit underneath the robot’s body, allowing for better suction power across the entirety of the robot – there’s no need for side brushes which are a common feature of other robot vacuum cleaners which often don’t manage to pick up everything. One downside we found with the brush was that it was easy for hair to get stuck and wrapped around it (especially if you have long hair). We had to spend some time cleaning it to make sure that this didn’t affect its suction power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRmpq_0bolpTuP00

The robot also features tank-style tracks instead of wheels, so it can travel at quite a speed across the room and has no difficulty in moving through obstacles or across different surfaces such as a thick rug to a wooden floor – something which we have seen other robots repeatedly find difficulty with. The dustbin is on the small side at 330ml and we did find it needed emptying after every complete clean (even when the house was reasonably dust-free to start with). However, we liked that the machine comes with a lightweight charging base, it can be folded up when not in use or easily tucked away in a corner.

Set up

Set up is via the Dyson Link app, and if you have other compatible Dyson products they will also show in this visually pleasing and easy to use software. Setting it up properly does take some time, but it’s worth doing to ensure that you make full use of the advanced technology of the robot and create a truly bespoke clean for your home. The 360 heurist has to map out your house before it starts to clean so that it can learn all of the floor areas in your home, after which the maps will show in the app where you can manually edit them, set up exclusion zones and assign different settings to each area such as a higher power level. We were particularly impressed that you could create areas where you didn’t want the vacuum to climb – this meant that the robot didn’t attempt to climb across the horizontal bars of the dining room chairs.

Cleaning

You can press the quickstart button on the top of the robot to begin cleaning, ask your Amazon smart speaker or Google Assistant, or you can schedule a clean via the app. We did find communication between the app and the robot via its built-in dual-band wifi to be slightly patchy –the Dyson’s wifi had connection issues on several occasions. This meant that communication to the robot was lost and we were unable to start a clean via the app (until we rebooted the machine) which was quite frustrating. Once we managed to get it cleaning though, it did an incredibly thorough job. The robot easily followed the exclusion zones that we had drawn up in the app, constantly scanning the room with its 360 panoramic camera and we were particularly impressed by the circle of LED lights that came on if a room was too dark for the robot to see clearly.

Read more: 13 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering

We found the 360 heurist easily transitioned between the three power modes of max, high and quiet, and cleaning on the quiet setting provided a 75 minute run time – this was more than enough time to clean a flat or a small home. The robot was very methodical in its cleaning and the only areas that were missed were unsurprisingly, the room corners which the robot couldn’t get into. When set to max or high power we found it to be a pretty loud machine, but this was worth it for the seriously impressive suction power which was a stand-out feature and provided a deep clean every time. We also liked that you could monitor the robot’s progress remotely via the app – we could see exactly where it has cleaned and how long it took.

The verdict: Dyson 360 heurist

There’s no doubt that this robot has some impressive technology and it really is a powerful machine – the suction ensures your home is left dust free making it a great choice for pet owners or anyone suffering from allergies. However, we feel that the high price is only worth it if you’re definitely going to make use of the advanced mapping technology. If not, you’re better off opting for a cheaper machine.

Dyson 360 heurist

Buy now £899.99, Dyson.co.uk

Voucher codes

For offers on vacuum cleaners and other household appliances, try our discount code pages:

We put the Dyson V11 outsize to the test to find out if this cordless vacuum cleaner was worth the price tag

Comments / 0

Related
themanual.com

This Portable Battery Will Keep Your Entire Home Running for a Week

In a power outage, having one of the best portable power stations around will come in real handy. They tend to be expensive, but the peace of mind is worth it because during emergencies you can keep your most important gear running — whether that’s your appliances, a television or radio for news updates, or lights. They’re also the perfect energy source while you’re camping or exploring the great outdoors. You may think you already have all of the best camping gear, or best road trip gear, but if you don’t have a power source packed away, you’re not fully equipped.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
purewow.com

The 7 Best Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaners on Amazon

Investing in a powerful steam cleaner or heavy-duty vacuum will undoubtedly make your life easier (and cleaner), but there’s one additional tool that everyone should have on hand: a cordless, handheld vacuum. Not only does its lightweight design save your back from lugging a monster machine around the house, but handheld vacuums are super easy to use. Spilled a bowl of rice? No problem. Have a shedding pet? Say less. These powerful little tools are designed to make cleaning small spills a quick, convenient and hassle-free task. Not to mention how much easier it is to clean sofas, stairs and tiny crevices without a cord getting in the way. After a few hours of charging time, these babies are set and ready to go. However, there are a few things to keep in mind before you start suctioning. Here, find a breakdown of what to look for and seven of the best cordless handheld vacuums—from suction power and price range to battery life and maneuverability.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacuum Cleaners#Robots#Cordless Vacuum#Dyson Co Uk#Dyson Link
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The cheapest robot vacuum sales and deals for September 2021

If you've been waiting for the best cheap robot vacuum sales to drop their prices to suit your own wallet a little better, you're in luck. Robot vacuum deals are getting cheaper all the time, and those days of incredibly expensive Roombas are long gone now. So, if you'd like a little robot minion to help with the cleaning, check out the latest prices from around the web just below.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Works Just as Well' as a $400 Dyson — but It's a Quarter of the Price

If you're looking for a cleaning device to use on days that the robot vacuum cleaner isn't running around, opt for a stick vacuum cleaner rather than one with an infuriating cord. After all, it's far easier to clean the house without being tethered to a wall — and it gives you plenty of opportunity to clean those spaces above and below that are otherwise nearly impossible to reach.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Save $40 on this USB-C travel dock and charge your devices anywhere

With the holidays approaching fast, many people are likely planning travel in the next few months, and if you're carrying multiple devices with you -- a laptop, tablet, phone, maybe even a Nintendo Switch -- you'll deal with the annoying issue of trying to keep them all charged up while on the go. A USB-C dock makes this easy, and right now you can pick up a fast-charging option from j5create for $40 off as a Best Buy Deal of the Day. Normally $100, this dock is $60 through the rest of today.
TRAVEL
windowscentral.com

Samsung's 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV has dropped by $500 for one day

The Samsung Q80A 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV has dropped to $2,199.99 today. You find this deal at both Best Buy, Amazon, and a couple other places. It started out as a Best Buy deal of the day, but Amazon has since matched the price. It won't be available at either retailer by this time tomorrow, so grab it while you can. The TV normally sells for around $2,700, and it has never gone below $2,600 before. Today's deal is a great price, and the TV has a ton of great features that'll help it become the centerpiece of your living room.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

You Can Get a $650 Robot Vacuum For $170 Today

If you hate cleaning your house, then a robot vacuum is a must-have item. Right now, you can get the bObsweep Pro Robot Vacuum for $169.99 at Best Buy. It normally sells for $649.99, making this one of the largest discounts we’ve ever come across. This vacuum works on both...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Google

Roborock robot vacuums discounted as much as $400 in Labor Day Sale

Robot vacuums make keeping the house clean much easier, but they can come at a considerable cost for a quality option. This week, along with the Labor Day holiday, Roborock is discounting its flagship Roborock S7 vacuum and the trusty S6 with sales that cut up to $400 off the price.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

Save big on a Dyson vacuum this Labor Day 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. A Dyson vacuum is like a luxury automobile—sure, it's got the prestige, but it has the power to back it up (and to justify the typically high price tag!). If you've been looking at upgrading your current vacuum but have been put off by the price, this is your time: A number of Dyson models are discounted in advance of Labor Day, and we have all the details.
ELECTRONICS
bestproducts.com

The Best Dyson Vacuums Worth Buying Today

Over the last decade, Dyson vacuums have become fan-favorite floor cleaners for their stellar suction power, versatility, and ease of use. Today, there are dozens of Dyson vacuums to pick from. Although Dyson still sells corded upright vacuums and canister vacuums, they no longer manufacture them. With that being said, we think the best Dyson vacuums on the market right now are their cordless vacuums. Compared to traditional upright vacuums, Dyson vacuums are taller, thinner, more lightweight, and easier to move around without any fuss from cords.
ELECTRONICS
TrustedReviews

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet NZ850UKT Review

A refinement of its predecessor, the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet NZ850UKT is easier to use while retaining the same quality cleaning power. Lift-Away mode is, as always, great to see, turning this upright into a handy portable cleaner for getting into tighter areas. If you’re looking for a good all-rounder, then, this is a great choice.
LIFESTYLE
moneysavingmom.com

Yeedi Robotic Vacuum for just $139.99 shipped!

Don’t miss this great deal on this Robotic Vacuum! {Sponsored by yeedi.}. If you’ve been looking for a budget-friendly robotic vacuum, you can currently get this Yeedi Robotic Vacuum for just $139.99 shipped when you clip the $30 e-coupon!. This vacuum has a run time of over 2 hours, works...
ELECTRONICS
MySanAntonio

This $110 vacuum is a steal compared to a Dyson

Everybody has their least favorite household chore. For some, it's taking out the trash or for others, the thought of doing the dishes provokes a certain kind of rage. But one that is so easy to fix is the dislike of vacuuming. Most people hate vacuuming because it's tedious and very rarely works the way you hope it would. But what if we told you there was a way to make vacuuming satisfying enough that you actually want to do it?
ELECTRONICS
wmleader.com

New published patents show Dyson designs for stair-climbing and drawer-opening robots

Premium vacuum company Dyson has patented designs for robots that look like they could climb and clean stairs, and open drawers, new filings show. It’s not clear whether the designs are for forthcoming products or ideas that are on hold, but Bloomberg reports that Dyson’s robotic unit has been working on a robot to interact with other home appliances. Whether it’s the robot hand or the stair-climbing robot, or another product entirely also isn’t clear at this point.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

242K+
Followers
109K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy