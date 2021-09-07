Classic car restoration information for beginners

Calling all car lovers! This Sunday’s car show in Montrose highlights some the best vehicles that ever rolled off the assembly line. Anyone who is an automobile aficionado or interested in viewing vintage cars and motorcycles should put their pedal to the metal and come to the Montrose Car Show! The 19th Annual Old Town Montrose Car Show, hosted by the Montrose Shopping Park Association (MSPA), is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5. Over 300 hot rods, classics, exotics, muscle cars, and vintage cars plus trucks and motorbikes will be on display in the 2200, 2300, and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue as well as on Wickham Way and Ocean View Boulevard near Honolulu. Car owners will be nearby to answer questions about what is, for many, their prized possession. Some displays will have the car hood open for a glimpse at the unique engines. Age is just a number as is evident by the oldest car on display. At 104 years old, the 1917 Ford Model T owned by Brent Unger will be a sight to see.

