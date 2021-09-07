CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chancellor confirms date for autumn Budget

By Patrick Daly
 7 days ago

The Chancellor will announce the conclusions of the 2021 Spending Review in an autumn Budget on October 27, the Treasury has announced.

The three-year review will set UK Government departments’ resource and capital budgets for 2022-23 to 2024-25 and the devolved administrations’ block grants for the same period.

Announcing the start of the Spending Review, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve delivered on an unprecedented scale to protect people’s jobs and livelihoods.

“Despite the worst economic recession in 300 years, we have not only got people back into work through the Plan for Jobs but continued to deliver on the priorities of the British people.

This is £12 billion on top of £25 billion of tax rises in the Budget – this must be the biggest tax rising year in many decades

Paul Johnson, Institute for Fiscal Studies

“At the Spending Review later this year, I will set out how we will continue to invest in public services and drive growth while keeping the public finances on a sustainable path.”

It comes as Institute for Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson said that the UK was facing “the biggest tax rising year in many decades” after the Prime Minister announced tax changes on Tuesday to raise £12 billion for social care.

“This is £12 billion on top of £25 billion of tax rises in the Budget – this must be the biggest tax rising year in many decades,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme.

The Treasury said core departmental spending would grow “in real terms at nearly 4% per year on average” over the current Parliament.

By 2024-25, officials said that would mean spending will be £140 billion more per year in cash terms than in 2019.

But, following record public borrowing to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, departments are being asked to identify at least 5% savings and efficiencies from their day-to-day budgets as part of the Spending Review in order to be “reinvested” into Government priorities.

The department said the Spending Review would focus on investing in public services, on delivering Boris Johnson’s so-called levelling-up agenda, the transition to a “net zero” economy and “seizing the opportunities” of Brexit.

The Independent

Work and Pensions Secretary ‘unaware of HMRC warning on National Insurance rise’

The Work and Pensions Secretary has admitted not being aware of a Government report warning that the rise in National Insurance could increase the likelihood of family breakdown.Therese Coffey said she “absolutely” backs the rise of 1.25 percentage points to tackle the NHS backlog and reform social care before acknowledging she had not seen the warning from HM Revenue and Customs.The analysis prepared for the Government and released after MPs had approved the rise said the impact would be “significant” on economic factors such as earnings, inflation and company profits.It also warned there “may be an impact on family formation,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tax rises and the overmighty state pave the way for Tory split

The three mice that roared at the first in-person cabinet meeting this year were Liz Truss, Lord Frost and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Presented with the plan to raise taxes to pay for the NHS backlog and new funding for social care, I understand that they asked sceptical questions. The subtext might have been, “Have you taken leave of your senses, prime minister?” But the actual words were mild, possibly suggesting that ministers ought to think carefully before risking the Conservative Party’s reputation for low taxes and personal responsibility.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Purpose and clarity underpin the government’s winter Covid strategy

A good day, for a change, for the government’s response to the pandemic, as we look forward, if that’s the right expression, to the autumn and winter. With the notable exception of the vaccine rollout, rarely has the official response been characterised by a sober consistency of purpose and clarity in communication. Panic interspersed with senseless boosterism has been been the usual approach. It has helped the UK to one of the worst death rates in the advanced world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
