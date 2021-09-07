CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Red Sox just need to hold serve for this stretch

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox haven’t completely tanked over the last six weeks, in large part thanks to a strong run against subpar competition to even things out and allow them to maintain their position in the postseason race. But this period has featured a lot of losses, and more specifically it has featured a disproportionate number of losses that cause us to reflexively refer to it as the worst loss of the season. Granted, a lot of that is surely tied up in recency bias, as we are only human, but I don’t think that’s the case with Monday. That was a truly horrific game, and “worst loss of the season” seems like a perfectly cromulent description of the afternoon.

NESN

Red Sox Need To ‘Move On’ From Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe Errors

Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. Monday just was not the Boston Red Sox’s day in terms of defense. Alex Verdugo lost a Nelson Cruz fly ball in the sun with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. The ball ended up bouncing toward the wall, allowing all three runs to score. Cruz scored after Taylor Motter airmailed it into the stands.
MLB
FanSided

3 White Sox players you should be prepared to lose next season

Every season, there is turnover on an MLB roster. A team rarely looks the same from year to year with players leaving in free agency and coming and going via trades. If the trade deadline was any indication, the Chicago White Sox are more than likely to be aggressive this offseason. The White Sox already traded for Cesar Hernadez, Ryan Tepera, and Craig Kimbrel and shipped out Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal.
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox at Mariners lineups: You heard the man, it’s go time

The Red Sox take their high-wire act to the Pacific Northwest to face Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners tonight behind Eduardo Rodriguez (10:10 p.m., NESN). The Sox put up a good fight in Chicago against the mighty White Sox, and the task only gets a little easier among the 12th Men in Washington State. This is why it’s go time for Eduardo Rodriguez, per our own Matt Collins, who #Ed crosses at his own peril. Gilbert, a promising rookie, could be lights out tonight or get lit up, as it goes for talented rookies, and you know which one we want, friends. You KNOW it.
MLB
Over the Monster

Mariners 5, Red Sox 4: More of the Same

My oh my, the 2021 Red Sox season has been rather frustrating. Sure, the 2020 season was downright awful, and the 2021 season, for the most part, has been a darn delight comparatively speaking. The 2020 season was thankfully only 60 games, and those terrible 60 games gifted the Red Sox a top prospect in Marcelo Mayer. The 2021 season, meanwhile, has been more Jekyll and Hyde. There have been moments of overachieving where the Red Sox appeared as if they were destined to withstand a seven-game series against the Dodgers, a team that has nearly an All-Star at every position. But then there have been moments like we’ve seen lately, and like we saw again on Monday.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: An extension for Rafael Devers needs to be Boston’s top priority

The Red Sox need to sign Rafael Devers for as long as possible. Things have been really up and down for the Red Sox as of late. They started September by striking together four straight wins but have since followed that up with a trio of losses. However, one thing that has been pretty consistent for Boston in 2021 is the stellar play of Rafael Devers. The young third baseman has once again found himself linked with the legends of the organization and he’s earned a deal worthy of his efforts.
MLB
chatsports.com

The Red Sox need saving, and Chris Sale feels like the last line of defense

Wednesday was already going to be the most significant Chris Sale Day of the 2021 season. The Red Sox need him not only to be their ace on the mound against the American League’s best team, but the fuming firestarter who helped get them over the line three years ago from the dugout.
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox trade Delino DeShields Jr. to the Reds

Earlier in August, the Red Sox added to their outfield depth picture by acquring veteran outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. from the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. DeShields only lasted a few weeks in the organization before being sent back out with cash coming back to the Red Sox. The team announced on Tuesday that they were trading DeShields to the Reds in exchange for cash considerations.
MLB
Washington Post

Red Sox, Giants grapple with positive coronavirus tests as stretch run looms

The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants are dealing with coronavirus cases just as MLB’s stretch run begins. The Red Sox, who hold a two-game lead over Oakland for the second American League wild card, placed all-star closer Matt Barnes on the covid-19 injured list Monday, when a four-game series with AL East-leading Tampa Bay was to begin. The result of that game? A 6-1 loss that left Boston nine games behind the Rays in the AL East.
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Seattle Mariners
Baltimore Orioles
Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB

Reds acquire OF DeShields from Red Sox

CINCINNATI -- In a move that adds organizational outfield depth -- but potentially could be more -- the Reds acquired outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox for cash considerations on Tuesday and assigned him to Triple-A Louisville. DeShields, 29, is the son of Reds first-base coach Delino DeShields, who...
MLB
Boston Herald

Gut-punched Red Sox rally for sorely needed win over Rays

Despite an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that’s threatening the balance of their season, the Red Sox turned the calendar to September still in a playoff spot. It was only one game, but they’re certainly not ready to give that up just yet. With their backs against the wall and a depleted roster, the Red Sox got up from one of the lowest points of their season and responded with one of their most sorely needed victories of the season, a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Rays at Tropicana Field.
MLB
Over the Monster

Game 143 Gamethread: Red Sox at White Sox

The Red Sox are still going through some COVID troubles, but they have gotten Xander Bogaerts back as they start a big series against a playoff team. It’s the first of three against the White Sox, with Tanner Houck taking on Carlos Rodón. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: They made it through that tough August stretch

The Chicago White Sox ended the month of August strong, considering 14 of their last 17 games have been against American League contenders such as the New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays. The team ended the month of August playing against its crosstown rival, the Chicago Cubs.
MLB
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

MLB roundup: Rays beat Red Sox, 6-1, stretch win streak to eight games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 30 games with a two-run single, fellow rookie Luis Patiño pitched neatly into the sixth inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays won their eighth in a row, beating the Boston Red Sox, 6-1, on Monday night, Aug. 30.
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox 4, Rays 0: The Red Sox Are Back to Streaking

The Red Sox entered this evening trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 9.0 games in the American League East. After dropping the first two games of a four-game set, the Red Sox looked to salvage a split against Shane McClanahan and the Rays. On paper, Tampa Bay probably should have won this game tonight, but thankfully wins aren’t built on paper, and the Red Sox were able to snag a win thanks to some strong pitching and quite a few clutch singles.
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Indians lineups: Can’t hold them back

The Red Sox can win their third straight game to start September when they return to Fenway Park tonight to face the Indians behind Nathan Eovaldi (7:10 p.m., NESN). What a difference two days makes, Wednesday’s win over the Rays stopped another round of bleeding with a late surge, while yesterday’s victory was a thing of beauty from start to finish. When Garrett Richards is closing out games with flair, it’s sure possible a #TurningPoint has been passed.
MLB
chatsports.com

The Red Sox are failing at the little things

The Red Sox are going through it right now. Even as they were winning three series in a row, beating up on bad teams (which is exactly what’s supposed to happen), they were doing so in a fashion that didn’t really add much optimism. A win is a win, but it doesn’t always feel like a win. And make no mistake, there are a lot of big things going wrong right now. Great hitters are not hitting. Pitchers who helped carry the team to this point are suddenly just unable to perform. Oh, and there is a COVID outbreak passing through the clubhouse that currently has 10 players or coaches out of action.
MLB
audacy.com

Chris Sale offers much-needed clarity for the Red Sox

The Red Sox beat the Rays Wednesday night ... finally. Jarren Duran's two-out, RBI single in the ninth inning sealed the Sox' 3-2 win. Christian Vazquez also played hero, tying the game in the seventh with a solo home run while also making two key late-game tags at home. And the combination of Garrett Whitlock and Adam Ottavino teamed to shut down Tampa Bay for the final three innings.
MLB
draysbay.com

Rays 11 Red Sox 10: Holy hell what just happened

So first the bad news. Because of work and family conflicts we do not have anyone writing a recap of this ABSOLUTELY INSANE 5 hours of baseball. But all is not lost. Just as the Rays came together as a team pull this victory out of the trash heap of defeat — everyone contributed! — we are asking you as a community to help create a group recap in the comments.
MLB
Washington Post

Red Sox’s outbreak serves as reminder of how covid could affect October

BOSTON — A few hours before the Boston Red Sox played their first game of a crucial September homestand Friday night, with a chilly breeze offering a reminder of the proximity of October, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom stood in the stands a dozen rows above the field, mask on, phone out. A few seats and a safe distance away sat trainer Brad Pearson, also hunched over his phone, as if waiting for news.
MLB

