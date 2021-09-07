How Self-Branding can Reinvent your Career
I used to think a Brand was defined solely for business, company, or a product. What I have learned in the last several years, is that anyone can have a brand. Actually a perfect way to describe why people and professionals need a brand is best stated by The Economist – in that a brand helps one stand out from the clutter, and ultimately a brand is meant to generate more attraction. Just like an orange sitting in a pile of oranges, what makes you pick out the one you buy?thriveglobal.com
