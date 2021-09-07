How Self-Branding can Reinvent your Career

Working on too many things at once? An academic-writing specialist offers two strategies for moving things along. In approaching the challenge of churning out concurrent reports, manuscripts, or projects, one strategy is best avoided. Don’t try to do each piece to completion successively. Why not? For the simple reason that many tasks end up taking two to three times as long as your original, magical-thinking estimates. So if every single work timeline for a project ends up dragged out longer than expected, that will mean that the three or four projects you’re supposed to have put to bed by, say, year’s end will be done by the end of the year, all right, but that year will be 2025. Here are two systems that work better:

