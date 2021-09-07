CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

How Self-Branding can Reinvent your Career

By Britt Ramsey
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI used to think a Brand was defined solely for business, company, or a product. What I have learned in the last several years, is that anyone can have a brand. Actually a perfect way to describe why people and professionals need a brand is best stated by The Economist – in that a brand helps one stand out from the clutter, and ultimately a brand is meant to generate more attraction. Just like an orange sitting in a pile of oranges, what makes you pick out the one you buy?

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
mainebiz.biz

How to promote your brand without bragging

In business, you need to promote yourself to be successful. Whatever your specific industry, positioning yourself as a thought leader in that industry earns you clients and customers. People will only know about your brand if they hear about it — either from you or others. But there is a...
ECONOMY
Wired

How to Make the Most of Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Million people lost their jobs over the course of the pandemic, and with coronavirus variants on the rise and new Covid cases swelling, it's possible that businesses that started hiring may cut back or stop hiring in order to follow new guidelines or save money. While this is certainly a...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Norwalk Hour

3 Ways You Can Let Your Customers' Stories Speak for Your Brand

In today’s market, singing your own praises can only go so far. Sure, you’re passionate about your company and all the great things you’re doing — and you should be. But at the end of the day, the voice of your customer will be the strongest indicator of your success. In fact, according to BrightLocal’s 2020 Consumer Review Survey, 79% of consumers say they trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations from friends or family. If you’re unsure how to leverage your existing customers to attract new customers, without coming off as completely opportunistic, you’re not alone. Creating an army of evangelists doesn’t happen overnight.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

How To Meet The Right Connections For Your Career

I sat in my office and looked up at my client, Claire, as she looked incredibly overwhelmed. “Where do I begin?” she asked. As someone who’s coached hundreds of job seekers in finding their purpose and finding more job offers, I can promise you you’re not alone if the same question has popped into your mind.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

How to Get back in the Driver’s Seat of your Career

As we continue in challenging times, it is important to take charge of your career. The inertia of how your work lives has been conducted has likely brought you to a point of stagnation. According to the LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company Women in the Workplace Study, the possible reasons why you may find yourself stuck are related to the little support provided by your superiors, be it a manager or owner of the company, little or no access to top company leaders and discrimination.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Innovation#Personal Brand#Top Values Brand Words
helpnetsecurity.com

How getting a CISSP can change the course of a career

Technical certifications are increasingly in demand with 87% of IT employees possessing at least one and 40% pursuing their next, according to Questionmark. Despite cybersecurity pros being more likely to have earned vendor-specific credentials, they think job pursuers should focus more on getting vendor-neutral ones. In this interview with Help...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Chronicle of Higher Education

Your Career: How to Juggle Multiple Project Deadlines

Working on too many things at once? An academic-writing specialist offers two strategies for moving things along. In approaching the challenge of churning out concurrent reports, manuscripts, or projects, one strategy is best avoided. Don’t try to do each piece to completion successively. Why not? For the simple reason that many tasks end up taking two to three times as long as your original, magical-thinking estimates. So if every single work timeline for a project ends up dragged out longer than expected, that will mean that the three or four projects you’re supposed to have put to bed by, say, year’s end will be done by the end of the year, all right, but that year will be 2025. Here are two systems that work better:
EDUCATION
MySanAntonio

How Hidden Mindset Issues Affect Your Career Growth

A lot of attention is given to overcoming mindset issues early on in your career, when many of us suffer from impostor syndrome or feel like our “dream job” is unattainable. But what happens when we climb the career ladder and become leaders? Do all our previous mindset issues magically disappear.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HackerNoon

How to Network Effectively and Enhance Your Career Growth

Networking isn't on everyone's priority list, but you can improve the quality of your professional network by preparing, planning, and committing. Networking may help you build and enhance your level of expertise, stay ahead of the trends, keep an eye on the career path, meet potential mentors, colleagues, and customers, and get access to the tools you need to advance your career. With the proper employee referral, your chances of getting the job rise tenfold. And, if you want to make a career shift, your professional connections may pay off handsomely over time.
JOBS
Thrive Global

How to Accelerate Your Professional Growth and Build Your Career

There will be times in your career when you feel the strain is too much. It feels as if there are never enough hours in the day to do all you set out to do, and that your to-do list is growing. This is a common emotion, and you are not alone in feeling this way. In fact, it may be a sign of success – you might be in a better position than if you didn’t have anything to do.
JOBS
rismedia.com

How to Build Your Real Estate Career in 100 Days

The first 100 days of any new venture, especially a real estate career, can say a lot about the result. These early days lay the groundwork for what’s to come—and can even predict ultimate success or failure. As a new agent, what you do in the first 100 days will...
REAL ESTATE
Thrive Global

4 Tips for Transforming Your Culture for Success

Did you know that not having the right culture in your organization can sabotage the best business transformation efforts, be it digital or otherwise?. A recent study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) discovered that organizations that emphasized culture were five times more apt to achieve breakthrough performance than those that ignored culture. Yet, many business leaders are unsure how to create these types of cultures.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

How Successful Companies Inspire Teamwork

To be successful in the company needs teamwork. Employee collaboration strengthens positive attitudes among team members leading to increased productivity and better business performance. Effective cooperation is necessary for the smooth running of an organization. Let us see how to encourage team performance and inspire effective teamwork. Set goals. Ensure...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy