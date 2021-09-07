Daily Log 9.6.2021

Cambridge Police Daily Log: September 2-6th, 2021

Type #

Date & Time

Info

09/06/202100:02

INCIDENT 21006452-1

SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

TECHNOLOGY SQ

Cambridge Police responded to a Technology Square business for a shoplifting.

09/06/202100:54

INCIDENT 21006453-1

A&B C265 S13A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to the 300 block of Mass Ave for a report of a fight.

09/06/202107:59

INCIDENT 21006454-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

PROSPECT ST

A Prospect Street resident reported their locked bike stolen from a Main Street bike rack.

09/06/202109:06

INCIDENT 21006455-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

WINTER ST

A Winter Street resident reported their locked bike stolen from a street sign.

09/06/202110:48

INCIDENT 21006458-1

ASSAULT C265 S13A

CAMBRIDGE ST

Gerard Moore-Khan, 33, homeless, was arrested for Assault and Trespassing.

09/06/202111:18

INCIDENT 21006459-1

ASSAULT C265 S13A

PUTNAM AVE

An East Boston resident reported that while temporarily parked on Putnam Avenue, an unknown male punched her vehicle telling her she could not park in the space she was in. No injury or damage was reported.

09/06/202113:44

INCIDENT 21006462-1

B&E FOR MISDEMEANOR C266 S16A

LANCASTER ST

A Lancaster Street resident reported that an unknown person had stolen two wallets from her residence. It was further stated that an unknown person(s) had been entering the residence for the past two years in an unknown manner.

09/06/202114:02

INCIDENT 21006463-1

IDENTITY FRAUD

BRATTLE ST

A Brattle Street residents reports being the victim of identity fraud.

09/06/202115:43

INCIDENT 21006466-1

DRUG, LARCENY OF C94C S37

FRANKLIN ST

Cambridge Police responded to Franklin and Pearl Street to assist the Cambridge Fire Department regarding a possible larceny of prescription medications.

09/06/202116:29

INCIDENT 21006467-1

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

HASKELL ST

A Cambridge resident reported the theft of several items. She stated that a suspect stole her iPhone 12, a pair of sunglasses and a set of house keys from Bergin Park on August 31, 2021 between 10:00 AM and 12:45 PM. The items had been in a compartment on top of a baby stroller while she was attending to children.

09/06/202116:46

INCIDENT 21006468-1

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police took a report from a resident for a past larceny.

09/06/202116:54

INCIDENT 21006469-1

MISC. REPORT TYPE

THIRD ST

A Cambridge resident reported harassment by a neighbor on September 6, 2021 at approximately 4:55 p.m.

09/06/202116:55

INCIDENT 21006471-1

LARCENY OVER $1200 BY FALSE PRETENSE C266 S34

SHEPARD ST

A Cambridge resident wanted to report that her credit card was charged approximately $13,000 from computer hackers who posed as Microsoft Tech support online.

09/06/202118:07

INCIDENT 21006472-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

SECOND ST

A Cambridge resident reported the theft of his wallet on September 6, 2021 at approximately 6 PM. An unknown suspect either stole or found his wallet sometime last evening. The suspect then made fraudulent purchases using a debit card at a restaurant and a website. The charges amounted to $270.

09/06/202120:02

INCIDENT 21006475-1

ASSAULT W/DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15B

WESTERN AVE

Cambridge Police was dispatched to a fight in progress at the block of 100 Western Avenue.

09/06/202120:57

INCIDENT 21006477-1

LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, OP MV WITH C90 S23

BROADWAY

Cambridge Police summonsed a resident of Brockton for Operating a Motor Vehicle After Suspension after he was pulled over on a public way for committing a Marked Lanes Violation on Broadway in Cambridge.

09/06/202121:39

INCIDENT 21006476-1

REGISTRATION SUSPENDED / REVOKED, OP MV WITH C90

ENDICOTT ST

Cambridge Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop at Memorial Drive. As a result, a Rhode Island resident was summonsed for operating his motor vehicle on a public way with a suspended registration.

09/06/202122:56

INCIDENT 21006478-1

STOP/YIELD, FAIL TO * C89 S9

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police, Fire, and Pro EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Cambridge Street and Prospect Street, and involved a bicyclist who was transported to a hospital for a leg injury. All involved and witnesses stated the cyclist ran a red light and rode into oncoming traffic causing the crash.

09/05/202103:04

INCIDENT 21006432-1

LICENSE SUSPENDED, OP MV WITH, SUBSQ.OFF C90 S23

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police filed a criminal complaint against a Hyde Park resident for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License after an officer observed his motor vehicle fail to yield for a red light resulting in a motor vehicle stop. The driver was also cited for Failure to Stop/Yield.

09/05/202107:55

INCIDENT 21006436-1

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE / EOD INVESTIGATION

CONCORD AVE

A call was received for a suspicious item at the corner of Concord Avenue and Fayerweather Street. The item was investigated and cleared by a bomb tech with a K-9.

09/05/202112:52

INCIDENT 21006441-1

MISC. REPORT TYPE

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Officers were dispatched to the Harvard Square area for a report of a person with a gun. A description of a motor vehicle along with a license plate to the vehicle related to the person with a gun was also disseminated via ECC to all responding officers. Several units searched the area, but were not able to locate the vehicle.

09/05/202113:45

INCIDENT 21006442-1

ASSAULT C265 S13A

SEVEN PINES AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Seven Pines Avenue for a disturbance.

09/05/202116:32

INCIDENT 21006446-1

A&B C265 S13A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police summonsed a Boston resident for Assault and Battery following a report that he pushed a woman down to the ground causing injury to the victim.

09/05/202116:40

INCIDENT 21006447-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

LEIGHTON ST

A Medford resident had her bike stolen from in front of a convenience store.

09/05/202118:05

SP ACTIVITY 21006448-1

MISC. REPORT TYPE

CAMBRIDGESIDE PL

Cambridge Police identified a suspicious person in a business.

09/05/202118:58

INCIDENT 21006450-1

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

AMES ST

A concierge at Ames Street was threatened by one of the residents.

09/05/202120:49

INCIDENT 21006451-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MONSIGNOR OBRIEN HWY

A Cambridge resident reports that he delivered package was stolen from Monsignor O'Brien Highway.

09/04/202102:24

INCIDENT 21006413-1

A&B C265 S13A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue for the report of an assault in progress.

09/04/202102:46

INCIDENT 21006415-1

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

HARVARD ST

Cambridge Police responded to the area of Harvard Street for the report of a motor vehicle crash. On scene, four vehicles were damaged and three needed to be towed from the location.

09/04/202107:41

INCIDENT 21006416-1

A&B C265 S13A

LAMBERT ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Lambert Street residence for a past assault and battery.

09/04/202110:25

INCIDENT 21006417-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MONSIGNOR OBRIEN HWY

A New York resident reports that someone stole her sneakers from her hotel room.

09/04/202112:31

INCIDENT 21006418-1

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

INDUSTRIAL PARK RD

A resident reports a larceny of a dog by someone known to her.

09/04/202112:35

INCIDENT 21006421-1

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

BRATTLE ST

A Georgia resident had his car stolen from in front of a restaurant.

09/04/202113:49

INCIDENT 21006420-1

ASSAULT C265 S13A

ERIE ST

A Cambridge resident reported a suspicious encounter with a random suspect who nearly assaulted the victim.

09/04/202115:42

INCIDENT 21006423-1

ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

APPIAN WAY

Cambridge Police responded to the Cambridge Common to assist Animal Control with a complaint for a dog left unattended in a car.

09/04/202116:08

INCIDENT 21006422-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Brighton resident contacted the Cambridge Police to report the theft of his bicycle described as Fuji men's 24 speed hybrid, color dark blue with orange colored pedals. The bicycle was stolen sometime during the past 24 hours in front of the area of the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

09/04/202116:28

INCIDENT 21006424-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Massachusetts Avenue and Norfolk Street for a hit and run.

09/04/202118:08

INCIDENT 21006425-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

RINDGE AVE

A Rindge Ave resident contacted the Cambridge Police to report her bicycle (Giant Farrago, ladies hybrid, white in color with red colored paint splattering) was stolen from the porch of her residence sometime during the overnight.

09/04/202118:10

INCIDENT 21006426-1

YIELD AT INTERSECTION, FAIL * C89 S8

BROOKLINE ST

Cambridge Police witness a motor vehicle infraction at Memorial Drive and Brookline. As a result, Leah Greenspan, 27, 28 Manchester Road in Brookline, was placed into custody and charged with Failure to Yield at a Rotary and OUI Liquor.

09/04/202119:11

INCIDENT 21006427-1

IDENTITY FRAUD

PEABODY TER

A resident from Peabody Terrace contacted the Cambridge Police to report a possible phone scam/identity theft from unknown parties claiming to be from Amazon.

09/03/202109:18

INCIDENT 21006397-1

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police - Teleserve documented an incident for a local business.

09/03/202109:20

INCIDENT 21006390-1

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

WHITTEMORE AVE

A Whittemore Avenue resident is being harassed by his neighbor.

09/03/202110:07

INCIDENT 21006391-1

LARCENY OVER $1200 BY FALSE PRETENSE C266 S34

PRESCOTT ST

A Watertown resident reports a larceny by false pretense.

09/03/202110:27

INCIDENT 21006392-1

MISC. REPORT TYPE

WINDSOR ST

Cambridge Police took a report of a Cambridge resident.

09/03/202111:06

INCIDENT 21006394-1

LARCENY OVER $1200 BY FALSE PRETENSE C266 S34

CLIFTON ST

A South Dakota resident reports a Larceny by False Pretense.

09/03/202111:31

INCIDENT 21006398-1

IDENTITY FRAUD

BROADWAY

Cambridge Police - Teleserve documented Credit Card Fraud for a Broadway resident.

09/03/202114:25

INCIDENT 21006399-1

MAY ST

Cambridge Police - Teleserve documented Credit Card Fraud for a May Street resident.

09/03/202114:46

INCIDENT 21006401-1

B&E DAYTIME FOR FELONY C266 S18

AUBURN PK

A Cambridge resident reported a breaking and entering to her Auburn Park residence.

09/03/202116:52

INCIDENT 21006402-1

COTTAGE ST

A Beverly resident reported that while an unlocked company vehicle was parked on Cottage Street, an unknown person stole a bag containing a laptop.

09/03/202118:15

INCIDENT 21006406-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

BROADWAY

A Cambridge resident reported that while visiting another Cambridge resident, his phone was stolen.

09/03/202118:40

INCIDENT 21006405-1

SHOPLIFTING BY CONCEALING MDSE C266 S30A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police summonsed a resident of Cambridge for Shoplifting By Concealing Merchandise after she was witnessed by employees taking a backpack from a shelf and concealing merchandise in it in attempts to take it from the store. She was intercepted by Cambridge Police before she had a chance to leave the store with the goods.

09/03/202121:18

INCIDENT 21006408-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

HIGHLAND AVE

A Highland Avenue resident reported that while her vehicle was parked on said street it was struck and damaged by an unknown operator/vehicle.

09/02/202107:50

INCIDENT 21006361-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

TUFTS ST

A Tufts Street resident reported that his bike stolen from a rear porch; bike was not locked.

09/02/202108:31

INCIDENT 21006362-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

A resident of Berkeley Place reported her motor vehicle was damaged while parked at a shopping plaza in the Alewife area of North Cambridge.

09/02/202110:59

INCIDENT 21006364-1

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

GREEN ST

A resident of Green Street reported she was being harassed by the staff of the group home.

09/02/202111:03

INCIDENT 21006365-1

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

SIDNEY ST

A Rhode Island resident reported that, while staying at a Cambridge hotel, he was scammed out of money on a dating app.

09/02/202111:50

INCIDENT 21006367-1

LARCENY FROM PERSON C266 S25

AMES ST

A Concord Avenue resident reported that on September 1, 2021, while eating at an Ames Street restaurant, her coin purse containing cash was stolen.

09/02/202112:30

INCIDENT 21006369-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

GRANITE ST

Cambridge Police responded to Granite Street for a larceny report. According to the reporting party/victim, their bicycle was stolen at approximately 12:30 PM.

09/02/202112:40

INCIDENT 21006370-1

MISC. REPORT TYPE

MT AUBURN ST

Cambridge police responded to a Harvard Square restaurant for a former employee causing a disturbance.

09/02/202113:54

INCIDENT 21006373-1

LARCENY FROM PERSON C266 S25

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a past larceny.

09/02/202114:04

INCIDENT 21006372-1

LARCENY OVER $1200 BY FALSE PRETENSE C266 S34

CLIFTON ST

Cambridge Police took a report for a larceny.

09/02/202114:38

INCIDENT 21006375-1

TELEPHONE CALLS, ANNOYING C269 S14A

HAWTHORN ST

A resident of Hawthorne Street reported getting several harassing phone calls.

09/02/202116:03

INCIDENT 21006377-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MAIN ST

A resident of Vassar Street reported his bicycle was stolen from the bike rack outside of Main St.

09/02/202116:37

INCIDENT 21006380-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

GORE ST

A Saugus resident reported her vehicle was hit by an unknown vehicle while parked near Gore Street causing damage to the driver’s side.

09/02/202116:41

INCIDENT 21006378-1

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police were flagged down on Massachusetts Avenue in order to document a report of harassment.

09/02/202118:22

INCIDENT 21006383-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

NEWTOWNE CT

A resident of Newtowne Court reported a package he had delivered from UPS was stolen from the lobby of his building.

09/02/202119:16

INCIDENT 21006384-1

AMES ST

A resident of Ames Street reported being threatened by another resident of the apartment building several times.

09/02/202122:39

INCIDENT 21006386-1

REGISTRATION SUSPENDED / REVOKED, OP MV WITH C90

HASKELL ST

Cambridge Police conducted a traffic stop on Pemberton Street after a Toyota Highlander was showing a registration status of Revoked for Insurance. As a result, the owner/operator of the vehicle was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Registration Suspended/ Revoked and Uninsured Motor Vehicle.