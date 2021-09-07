CPD is investigating Sunday evening shooting

Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, the shooting occurred right before 6 p.m. Sunday.

It happened in the 2600 block of South Hawthorne Street in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the 34-year-old victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The victim told authorities that he was standing near his vehicle when he heard gunshots.

He then realized he’d been shot.

Please call the CPD at 423-698-2525 if you have any information about this incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.