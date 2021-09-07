CPD is investigating Sunday evening shooting
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, the shooting occurred right before 6 p.m. Sunday.
It happened in the 2600 block of South Hawthorne Street in Chattanooga.
Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.
When the officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the 34-year-old victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The victim told authorities that he was standing near his vehicle when he heard gunshots.
He then realized he’d been shot.
Please call the CPD at 423-698-2525 if you have any information about this incident.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
Comments / 0