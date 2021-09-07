CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

CPD is investigating Sunday evening shooting

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fi0bW_0bolnbo500

Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, the shooting occurred right before 6 p.m. Sunday.

It happened in the 2600 block of South Hawthorne Street in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the 34-year-old victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The victim told authorities that he was standing near his vehicle when he heard gunshots.

He then realized he’d been shot.

Please call the CPD at 423-698-2525 if you have any information about this incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

“They were attempting to dispose of the body when he saw them”, Woman arrived at her residence to collect rent, the occupants stabbed and shot her to death

According to the police officials, this couple is accused of killing their landlord. Police say their landlord came over to collect rent, and the couple stabbed and shot her to death Wednesday. The 53-year-old victim was killed when she arrived at her tenant’s residence. Her name is Conney Faye Mercer-Webb...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

Local resident charged with murder

Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, his name is Cameron Gravitt and he is charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 54-year-old man. This unfortunate incident occurred right after 5 p.m. on Sept. 1. Ringgold Police Department officers responded to a report of a...
RINGGOLD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cpd#Police
Chattanooga Daily News

MNPD arrest suspect in fatal weekend shooting

Nashville, TN – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 9 a.m. Saturday. It happened at Stewarts Ferry Apartments on Stones River Cove. Metro Nashville Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they found a victim suffering from multiple...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
14K+
Followers
662
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy