Increasingly savvy patients call for shift in trial approach: Illingworth
A leader from the home trial services provder says patients’ increasing awareness of clinical research has how trial teams should consider their approach. Thanks to a number of factors—outreach efforts, media coverage, visibility into the development of COVID-19 vaccines—the public is increasingly cognizant of clinical trials, how studies work, and the benefits of participation. Gerard Baron, vice president of operations with Illingworth Research Group, spoke with Outsourcing-Pharma about how an increasingly educated patient population has affected what they expect of the study experience, and how trial teams should adapt.www.outsourcing-pharma.com
Comments / 0