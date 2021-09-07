CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Increasingly savvy patients call for shift in trial approach: Illingworth

Cover picture for the articleA leader from the home trial services provder says patients’ increasing awareness of clinical research has how trial teams should consider their approach. Thanks to a number of factors—outreach efforts, media coverage, visibility into the development of COVID-19 vaccines—the public is increasingly cognizant of clinical trials, how studies work, and the benefits of participation. Gerard Baron, vice president of operations with Illingworth Research Group, spoke with Outsourcing-Pharma about how an increasingly educated patient population has affected what they expect of the study experience, and how trial teams should adapt.

HIT Consultant

Chatbots in Healthcare: A More Humanized, Patient-Oriented Approach

The adoption of chatbots and virtual assistants, coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, has revolutionized the healthcare industry. In many ways, chatbots have become ubiquitous, providing a more optimized user experience through digital means. The healthcare industry has already benefited immensely from this technology, namely...
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

Clinical Trials: 4 Strategies to Maximize Patients Referrals

Clinical trials were front and center in 2020, as pharma companies raced to develop and prove the safety and efficacy of their COVID-19 vaccines. Despite this increased awareness, many potential participants and referring clinicians remain unaware of available trials and how to become involved. This negatively impacts enrollment efficiency and overall study timelines.
INDUSTRY
outsourcing-pharma.com

Qualified mobile research nurses key to DCT success: Illingworth

A leader from Illingworth Research Group outlines exactly what makes a good mobile research nurse and what their duties in decentralized trials are. Technology is key in launching and operating decentralized clinical trials, but people also are an important part of the equation. With virtual and hybrid studies on the rise, the number of mobile research nurses involved in facilitating these trials also is climbing.
HEALTH
outsourcing-pharma.com

Patient-centric mindset can enhance international trials: Medable

Two leaders from the decentralized trial solutions provider discuss the complex pieces of a global clinical study and how to work to fit them all together. Any decentralized clinical trial can be a highly complex project; when such a study reaches across national borders into multiple countries, the equation becomes even more complicated. Taking in all the variables presented by dealing with people speaking different languages, observing different customs, and facing different resources calls for a thoughtful, forward-thinking approach.
HEALTH
outsourcing-pharma.com

Global Genes kicks off rare-disease patient engagement effort

The advocacy organization's PIE4CNS initiative is aimed at targeting and reducing gaps in diagnosis, research, and trials for rare neurological conditions. Global Genes, a global organization offering advocacy for rare disease patients and researchers, has launched its Patient Identification and Engagement for Rare CNS Disorders (PIE4CNS) initiative. The program is geared toward combatting gaps in diagnoses of rare central nervous system conditions, in addition to helping find and engage qualified patients.
ADVOCACY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Kamala Harris questioned after announcing steps for ‘protecting the vaccinated’: ‘Doesn’t the vax do that?’

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on Sunday with her tweet urging Americans to help protect already vaccinated people in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic. "By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing," Harris tweeted.
U.S. POLITICS
100.5 The River

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
thetentacle.com

An Indiana woman is suing the CDC, Sephora, Krispy Kreme, and AMC Theatres over COVID-19 mask requirements, saying her lawsuit was a calling from God

An Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and multiple retailers, alleging that their mask requirements violated laws meant to protect people with disabilities. Krispy Kreme, Sephora, and AMC Theatres were among the 16 named defendants in the lawsuit filed on August 18...
INDIANA STATE

