Cleveland, TN

Authorities investigating Sunday morning fatal crash

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 7 days ago
Cleveland, TN – According to the police officials, this unfortunate accident occurred early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 600 Block of North Ocoee Street.

Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash.

Ford F-150 left the roadway and struck a large tree.

Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cleveland Police Department officials say that David Jenkins and Christopher Jacobi were the occupants of the Ford F-150.

This incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN.

