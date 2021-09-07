Authorities investigating Sunday morning fatal crash

Cleveland, TN – According to the police officials, this unfortunate accident occurred early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 600 Block of North Ocoee Street.

Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash.

Ford F-150 left the roadway and struck a large tree.

Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cleveland Police Department officials say that David Jenkins and Christopher Jacobi were the occupants of the Ford F-150.

This incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.