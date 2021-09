Keep Your mind Focused. It is vital to be involved in the community. When giving back when you are ill, there are heavenly rewards, and you just feel better about yourself. It does not have to be giving money. It is almost more important to give your time, participate in a community event, or help a struggling child. This type of giving is almost more rewarding for the soul. When you help others, it enables you to heal mentally, and I believe physically.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO