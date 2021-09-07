CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire Monday morning

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 7 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 9 a.m. Monday.

Chattanooga Fire Department crews say it happened on Grove Street.

When the crews arrived on scene, the found a woman hanging from a second floor.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials say that the entire 8 unit building was impacted by the fire.

Half of the building was destroyed while the other half sustained smoke and water damage.

This incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

