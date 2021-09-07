City of Cambridge to Hold 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremonies at Fire and Police Stations

In honor and remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 attacks, the City of Cambridge will be hosting special ceremonies at the Cambridge Police and Fire stations on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

The Cambridge Police and Emergency Communications Departments will be holding a joint ceremony at the Robert W. Healy Public Safety Facility in remembrance of the 20th anniversary, as well as a rededication for an updated Cambridge Police memorial stone. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. and include the national anthem and musical performances, ceremonial wreath laying, moments of silence and bell ringing at 8:46 a.m. (World Trade Center’s North Tower) and 9:03 a.m. (World Trade Center’s South Tower). A September 11th memorial stone and artifacts from the World Trade Center will also be displayed at the station for members of the public. A rededicated Cambridge Police memorial stone in memory of the officers at the Cambridge Police and MIT Police Departments who made the ultimate sacrifice for the residents of Cambridge will also be unveiled. Limited seating will be available for members of the public. For those interested in participating, the ceremony will also be streamed live and archived on the Cambridge Police Facebook account.

The Cambridge Fire and Emergency Communications Departments will conduct a brief and respectful remembrance for the 343 Fire Department members who were killed, and honor all of those whose lives were lost that day and in the years since due to cancer and other illnesses as a result of responding to and working at the World Trade Center site in New York City. At 9:50 a.m., all firehouses (note: the River Street and Lexington Avenue firehouses are closed for renovations) will open their overhead doors and on-duty personnel and guests will line up in front of the apparatus bay doors. At 9:55 a.m., the Emergency Communications Department will transmit a special signal and read a brief announcement. The pledge of allegiance will then be read and the ceremony will conclude. Members of the public are invited to attend.

Lastly, the Cambridge City Hall will be lit blue from sunset on September 11 to sunrise on September 12, 2021 to remember those who sacrificed and lost their lives following the attacks.