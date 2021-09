It’s been claimed that Alan Wake Remastered is a precursor to a full sequel that’s set to be published by Epic Games. As reported in VGC, journalist and industry insider Jeff Grubb said in a Giant Bomb stream (which is under a paywall), “They’re planning an Alan Wake sequel. This is something I’ve talked about before … they are working with Epic Games on producing an Alan Wake 2, or at least it’s in the planning stages. So does that turn into anything concrete and real? I’m hopeful. I think so. I don’t imagine it will get derailed.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO