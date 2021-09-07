Moving to Chicago

Chicago is a hot spot for music culture, mostly when we think of Chicago we think of drill music, but in this case for THAREALMILEHI all you can hear is pure authentic hip-hop at its finest; everything from his flow, delivery, bars, metaphors and punchlines. His energy is unmatched on every record. He has come a long way since his first record “Money Mission.” Miles speaks the truth, and speaks on life in his music. Tzama Miles or more professionally known as THAREALMILEHI. Milehi has been an independent recording artist; has done shows across the midwest his most notable concert was in 2012 opening up for Twista. Being the man of the house, caring for his children and juggling a professional music career hasn’t been the easiest job, while investing in himself independently. Help him reach his next milestone on Instagram, he is only 17k followers short of 100k.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO